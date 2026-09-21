Edelweiss Financial Services Launches ₹300 Crore NCD Issue, Investors Offered Up To 10% Annual Yield

Edelweiss Financial Services has opened a Rs 300 crore. |

Mumbai: Edelweiss Financial Services Limited (EFSL) has announced a public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs), aiming to raise up to Rs 300 crore.

The issue comprises a base size of Rs 150 crore and a greenshoe option of another Rs 150 crore. Each NCD carries a face value of Rs 1,000.

The subscription window opened on September 21 and is scheduled to close on October 5, 2026. The company may close the issue earlier or extend it, subject to necessary approvals.

Yield And Tenure Options

The issue offers 10 NCD series with tenures of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months and 120 months. Investors can choose from annual, monthly and cumulative interest payment options.

Depending on the selected series and investor category, the effective annual yield ranges between 8.64 per cent and 10 per cent.

The NCDs have received a “Crisil A+/Stable” rating from Crisil Ratings Limited. The rating reflects adequate safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations, although such instruments carry some credit risk.

Trading and holding of the NCDs will be permitted only in dematerialised form.

How Funds Will Be Used

Edelweiss Financial Services plans to utilise at least 75 per cent of the net proceeds towards repayment or prepayment of interest and principal on its existing borrowings.

The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. Such utilisation will not exceed 25 per cent of the amount raised, in line with applicable securities regulations.

Listing And Allotment

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited, offering investors an avenue for secondary-market liquidity.

Allotment will be determined by the date applications are uploaded to BSE’s electronic book. On and after the date of oversubscription, allotment will be undertaken proportionately among applicants.

Trust Investment Advisors, Nuvama Wealth Management and Tipsons Consultancy Services are the issue’s lead managers. Edelweiss operates across credit, mutual funds, alternative assets, insurance and asset reconstruction, serving approximately 14.25 million customers through 310 domestic and international offices as of June 30, 2026.