Edelweiss Financial Services Announces ₹3,500 Million NCD Public Issue Opening March 2

Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, on March 2, 2026, announced a Rupees 3,500 million public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures. |

Mumbai: Edelweiss Financial Services Limited has returned to the debt market with a fresh public issue of non-convertible debentures aimed at refinancing existing borrowings and supporting corporate needs.

The company is issuing secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 1,000 each. The base issue size is Rs 1,750 million, with a green shoe option of up to Rs 1,750 million, taking the total issue limit to Rs 3,500 million. The debentures carry fixed coupons across 10 series with tenures of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months, and 120 months, offering annual, monthly, and cumulative interest options. Effective annual yields range from 8.64 percent to 10.01 percent.

At least 75 percent of the funds raised will be used for repayment or prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings. The remaining amount, capped at 25 percent of the total raised, will be used for general corporate purposes, in line with SEBI NCS Regulations. The company will not utilize the proceeds toward payment of any prepayment penalty.

The NCDs have been rated Crisil A+/Stable by Crisil Ratings Limited. Allotment will be made in consultation with BSE Limited based on the date of upload of applications into the electronic book of BSE. In case of oversubscription, allotment will be on a proportionate basis. The NCDs will be listed on BSE Limited and traded only in dematerialized form. Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, and Tipsons Consultancy Services Private Limited are the lead managers of the issue.

The issue opened on Monday, March 2, 2026, and is scheduled to close on Monday, March 16, 2026, with provisions for early closure or extension within regulatory limits. The announcement was shared with stock exchanges on March 2, 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of Edelweiss Financial Services Limited’s press release dated March 2, 2026, and related exchange filing. Investors should refer to the Prospectus dated February 23, 2026, including sections on Risk Factors and Material Developments, before making any investment decision.