Lantmännen Partners With TCS To Transform Its IT Infrastructure For Greater Business Resilience | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected as a strategic partner by Lantmännen Ekonomisk Förening (Lantmännen), a leader in agriculture, machinery, bioenergy and food products. As part of this multi-year agreement, TCS will help Lantmännen transform its IT infrastructure and provide digital workplace services, the company announced through an exchange filing.

TCS will harmonize Lantmännen’s digital workplace to support secure and agile hybrid working for all users and enhance the employee experience. It will also transform Lantmännen’s global service desk with TCS’ digital experience suite to deliver an effective 24x7 multi-lingual support. Further, TCS will modernize the agriculture leader’s infrastructure and provide round-the-clock business resilient operations. TCS will leverage its strong local presence in Sweden and across the Nordics, to deliver services at speed.

Lantmännen chose TCS as its trusted technology partner due to its proven expertise in delivering large-scale digital transformations and a strong cultural match between the two companies.

Ove Hansson, CIO at Lantmännen, said: “As a company with 10,000 employees and operations in over 20 countries, we needed a trusted technology partner with proven experience in providing a high standard of IT service delivery at a regional and global level. TCS was an obvious choice, based on the company’s long list of industry achievements and we believe we have the perfect partner to realize our vision ‘Together towards smarter ways of working’.”

Avinash Limaye, Regional Head, TCS Nordics, commented: “We are pleased to announce this strategic partnership with Lantmännen, that will leverage the power of digital innovation and collaboration to build more resilience and agility in their infrastructure landscape. TCS will offers its deep domain knowledge and technology expertise to help Lantmännen drive transformation and growth.”

TCS has been present in the Nordic region since 1991 and currently has over 20,000 employees supporting leading enterprises in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark drive growth and transformation. The company has also been named a Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark. TCS has consistently received top customer satisfaction rankings for 14 years in a row in an independent customer survey.

