Yamaha Ends Bike Production In Pakistan, Customers Assured Of Parts & Service

Yamaha Shuts Down Manufacturing in Pakistan.

Yamaha Motor Pakistan (Private) Limited has officially announced that it is shutting down motorcycle production in Pakistan. The announcement was made on September 9, 2025, through an official exchange filing.

The company thanked its customers for their long-time support and trust. It stated that this decision was made due to changes in Yamaha's business strategy.

No More Local Manufacturing, But Services Will Continue

Though manufacturing operations will stop, Yamaha has promised to continue customer support. The company confirmed that spare parts will remain available through authorized dealers.

It also said that warranty services and customer care under the current warranty policy will continue without any disruption.

Clear Message to Customers

In its official statement, Yamaha said:

"We are committed to making your motorcycle experience enjoyable and will continue to provide services till the very end."

Customers who need support or information can contact Yamaha via:

Website: Yamaha Pakistan

Email: info@yamaha-motor.com.pk

WhatsApp: 0314-8899786

What It Means for Yamaha Customers

This news brings a new challenge for Yamaha motorcycle owners in Pakistan. With manufacturing coming to a halt, questions are being raised about future availability of parts and service.

However, the company has reassured customers that they will not face any problems in terms of spare parts, warranty claims, or technical assistance.

A Thank You from Yamaha

Yamura Shinsuke, the Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Company, extended heartfelt thanks to all customers in Pakistan for their loyalty over the years.

Despite ending production, Yamaha aims to stand by its customers and make sure they continue to receive reliable support.