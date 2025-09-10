 SEBI Eases IPO Rules: Startup Founders Can Retain Employee Stock Options Granted A Year Before Filing
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSEBI Eases IPO Rules: Startup Founders Can Retain Employee Stock Options Granted A Year Before Filing

SEBI Eases IPO Rules: Startup Founders Can Retain Employee Stock Options Granted A Year Before Filing

According to the official notification, employees who are identified as promoters or part of the promoter group in the draft IPO documents can now continue to hold or exercise ESOPs, Stock Appreciation Rights (SAR), or any similar benefit, provided these were granted at least one year before filing.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: In a major relief for startup founders planning to go public, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday announced that it has amended its rules to allow promoters to retain employee stock options (ESOPs) granted at least one year before filing IPO papers.

According to the official notification, employees who are identified as promoters or part of the promoter group in the draft IPO documents can now continue to hold or exercise ESOPs, Stock Appreciation Rights (SAR), or any similar benefit, provided these were granted at least one year prior to filing.

Read Also
Maruti Suzuki India To Convert Manure From India's 300 Million Cattle Into Biogas, Commences Flex...
article-image

Until now, SEBI’s rules did not allow promoters to hold ESOPs or similar share-based benefits. Founders who held such benefits had to liquidate them before filing draft papers for an IPO, making the process difficult for startup leaders classified as promoters.

The regulator said this change is aimed at addressing challenges faced by founders during the listing process, especially in cases where companies are shifting their base from abroad to India through reverse flipping. The move is expected to make the IPO process smoother for startups and provide flexibility to founders who received ESOPs before initiating public listing plans.

FPJ Shorts
SEBI Eases IPO Rules: Startup Founders Can Retain Employee Stock Options Granted A Year Before Filing
SEBI Eases IPO Rules: Startup Founders Can Retain Employee Stock Options Granted A Year Before Filing
₹450 Crore Pending Traffic Fines In Pune: Mega Lok Adalat From Sept 10–13 With 50% Discount
₹450 Crore Pending Traffic Fines In Pune: Mega Lok Adalat From Sept 10–13 With 50% Discount
Indian Filmmaker Anuparna Roy's Bold Speech At Venice Film Festival Goes Viral: 'Palestinians Are No Exception'
Indian Filmmaker Anuparna Roy's Bold Speech At Venice Film Festival Goes Viral: 'Palestinians Are No Exception'
Yamaha Ends Bike Production In Pakistan, Customers Assured Of Parts & Service
Yamaha Ends Bike Production In Pakistan, Customers Assured Of Parts & Service

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the market regulator revised settlement schedules for the equity and derivatives segments in view of settlement holidays declared on September 5 and 8, 2025, by clearing corporations.

According to SEBI, the settlement for the cash and Securities Lending and Borrowing Mechanism (SLBM) segment for the trade days of September 4 (Thursday) and September 5 (Friday) will be undertaken on September 9 (Tuesday). “The settlement for trades on September 8 (Monday) and September 9 (Tuesday) will be completed on September 10 (Wednesday),” the market regulator said on Monday.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SEBI Eases IPO Rules: Startup Founders Can Retain Employee Stock Options Granted A Year Before...

SEBI Eases IPO Rules: Startup Founders Can Retain Employee Stock Options Granted A Year Before...

Yamaha Ends Bike Production In Pakistan, Customers Assured Of Parts & Service

Yamaha Ends Bike Production In Pakistan, Customers Assured Of Parts & Service

Late Former Prime Minister & Renowned Economist Dr Manmohan Singh Conferred P V Narasimha Rao...

Late Former Prime Minister & Renowned Economist Dr Manmohan Singh Conferred P V Narasimha Rao...

This Mumbai Businessman Was Once Four-Times Richer Than King Khan, But Then...

This Mumbai Businessman Was Once Four-Times Richer Than King Khan, But Then...

E-Visas Rope In 82% Indians, UAE, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, & Egypt, Leading Travel...

E-Visas Rope In 82% Indians, UAE, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, & Egypt, Leading Travel...