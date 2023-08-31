TCS Expands Partnership With Athora Netherlands To Manage The Insurer’s IT and Business Operations | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded its long-standing partnership with Athora Netherlands, a Dutch life insurance and pension provider, to help the latter adopt a business and IT operating model that will enhance customer experience, operational resilience and business agility, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

This partnership with TCS will contribute to Athora Netherlands’ Ambition 2025 program to become a leading, focused pensions and life insurance company. As part of this multi-year partnership, TCS will manage the complete business and IT operations across policy servicing, claims handling, and customer service for Athora’s closed book of life insurance policies under the Reaal brand.

TCS will help set up a hybrid cloud architecture built on TCS Enterprise Cloud and powered by the TCS Alpha Platform. TCS Enterprise Cloud will offer flexible engagement models while enhancing operational efficiencies. With its Machine First™ Delivery Model (MFDM™) and DevSecOps capability, TCS will bring automation and agility to Athora’s business and IT operations.

As part of the expanded partnership, TCS will induct several Athora Netherlands employees from its life service business and set up a nearshore delivery center in Alkmaar, close to Athora’s business center in the Netherlands.

