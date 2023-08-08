TCS Partners With GoI To Transform GeM Into A State Of-The-Art Public Procurement Platform | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected as a strategic partner by the Government of India (GoI) to transform the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) into a state of-the-art public procurement platform with enhanced transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity, the company on Tuesday announced through an exchange filing.

GeM platform

The GeM platform provides an end-to-end online marketplace for central and state government bodies, including public sector undertakings, for procurement of common use goods and services in a transparent and efficient manner.

This e-marketplace currently handles a Gross Merchandize Value (GMV) of over Rs 2 trillion purchased by over 70,000 buyer organizations from over 6.5 million sellers and service providers, including over 800,000 medium and small enterprises. The current platform has architectural challenges in scaling up and in meeting the evolving needs of buyers and sellers.

The partnership will see TCS design and build a new modern solution leveraging new technologies, while maintaining the current platform. The new GeM platform will be based on e-commerce and e-marketplace principles with multi-tenancy, multi-rule, multilingual, open source, and open-API-based architecture.

Read Also TCS Helps AIB life Launch Operations in Ireland with a Digital-First Platform

The new platform will be designed for interoperability and cloud neutrality, making it technology agnostic and vendor-independent.

"GeM is envisioned to be an all-inclusive platform for government procurement, offering improved ease of doing business and transparency. With TCS as our SI partner, we are assured of architecting the new GeM with unmatched experience, rigor, and passion to develop a world class solution with resilient design, enriched user experience and innovative services," said P K Singh, CEO, GeM.

TCS shares

The shares of TCS on Tuesday at 11:58 am IST were at Rs 3,467.50, down by 0.48 percent.

Read Also TCS Selected As A Strategic Partner Of British Broadcaster To Transform Its Finance And Payroll...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)