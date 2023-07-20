TCS Selected As A Strategic Partner Of British Broadcaster To Transform Its Finance And Payroll Function | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services has been selected by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the world’s leading public service broadcaster, to transform its finance and payroll functions, and manage the underlying application estate for greater agility and resilience, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

Under the multi-year partnership, TCS will leverage its contextual knowledge, proprietary platforms, partner ecosystem and future-ready talent pool to power the broadcaster’s media business model reimagination and drive growth. The partnership will entail managing individual processes across strategic as well as transactional finance operations, embedding digital technologies in them to improve efficiency, process velocity and process outcomes. Advanced analytics will provide insights that enable better and faster decision-making.

TCS Cognix

TCS will leverage TCS Cognix™, an AI-driven human-machine collaboration suite that provides pre-built, cloud-based modules leveraging AI, machine learning and intelligent automation, and which integrates well with point solutions from multiple partners. TCS will also provide application management and change delivery services for the broadcaster’s application estate supporting the finance, procurement and HR functions.

TCS will implement its unified operations model that integrates the business process and application layers and enables more holistic problem diagnosis and issue resolution, as well as seamless change management. Additionally, TCS will help deploy a new partner payroll platform and services with an integrated analytics layer, to streamline the broadcaster’s payroll function.

“We are pleased to be selected by the BBC as their partner to transform their finance and payroll function. TCS’ digital capabilities and domain expertise will help them achieve their business objectives while building greater agility and resilience in their operations,” said Amit Kapur, Country Head, UK and Ireland, TCS. “This partnership will strengthen TCS' position as a leader in delivering transformative business services to the media and entertainment industry.”

TCS has operated in the UK for more than 45 years and works with over 200 of the nation’s best-known and most-loved businesses. TCS is the number one supplier of software and IT services to the UK market, by revenue. It currently employs more than 21,000 people in the UK and Ireland, making it among the region’s biggest IT employers. TCS has been ranked the number one IT service provider for customer satisfaction in the UK in an independent survey of CIOs from the largest IT spending organizations in the country.

