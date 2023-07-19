GE HealthCare Expands Partnership with TCS To Transform IT Operating Model | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded its long-standing relationship with GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GE HealthCare), a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, to help transform the latter’s IT operating model.

The partnership will focus on digitally transforming GE HealthCare’s global IT function by launching a new operating model for managing its application estate and driving innovation. TCS will manage the development, maintenance, rationalization, and standardization of its enterprise IT applications. Further, TCS will leverage advanced software engineering practices, combined with artificial intelligence and digital technologies to drive faster time to value realization, operational resilience, and productivity.

This transformation will enable GE HealthCare to build a strong foundation for business growth and advance innovation, bringing intelligent care solutions to over one billion patients across more than 160 countries.

“GE HealthCare is building a scalable, sustainable and globally unified IT operating model that is focused on digital transformation and innovation to provide precise, connected, and compassionate care,” said Jahid Khandaker, Chief Information Officer, GE HealthCare. “Our collaboration with TCS helps us deliver on our purpose to create a world where healthcare has no limits by rapidly addressing evolving patient needs, supporting medical technology research, and promoting investment in truly differentiating care solutions.”

“TCS’ long-standing relationship with GE HealthCare is founded on the shared belief that technology helps improve lives and contribute to the overall well-being of individuals and communities. We are excited to expand this relationship and leverage our deep contextual knowledge and technological expertise to help GE HealthCare develop innovative new healthcare products and services that aim to enhance patient outcomes, while modernizing and supporting their existing application estate,” said Anupam Singhal, Business Head, Corporate Accounts, TCS.

