 Vice President Of Flipkart Minutes & Co-Founder Of Dunzo Resigns After 10 Months
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessVice President Of Flipkart Minutes & Co-Founder Of Dunzo Resigns After 10 Months

Vice President Of Flipkart Minutes & Co-Founder Of Dunzo Resigns After 10 Months

When contacted, Flipkart said: "Kabeer Biswas, Vice President, Flipkart, has decided to move on from the company to pursue other opportunities".The company further said Biswas has contributed notably to the growth of Flipkart Minutes and strengthening of customer experience.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 09:00 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Kabeer Biswas, Vice President of the quick commerce arm of Flipkart, has resigned "to pursue other opportunities", and Flipkart veteran Kunal Gupta will now lead Flipkart Minutes to ensure a seamless continuation of the business and operations.Biswas, who was the cofounder of hyperlocal quick commerce venture Dunzo, had joined Flipkart's quick commerce business Minutes, earlier this year.

Read Also
After #1 On Amazon And Nielsen, ‘Truth Without Apology’ Now Dominates Flipkart Bestseller Charts
article-image

When contacted, Flipkart said: "Kabeer Biswas, Vice President, Flipkart, has decided to move on from the company to pursue other opportunities".The company further said Biswas has contributed notably to the growth of Flipkart Minutes and strengthening of customer experience.

"Kunal Gupta, Vice President and a veteran at Flipkart, will now lead Flipkart Minutes to ensure a seamless continuation of the business and operations," according to the company. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
'He Is Replying On Phone...': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Encouraging Update On Shreyas Iyer's Health; Video
'He Is Replying On Phone...': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Encouraging Update On Shreyas Iyer's Health; Video
Satish Shah's Wife Madhu, Battling Alzheimer's, Sings Late Husband's Favourite Song With Sonu Nigam At Prayer Meet In Mumbai—VIDEO
Satish Shah's Wife Madhu, Battling Alzheimer's, Sings Late Husband's Favourite Song With Sonu Nigam At Prayer Meet In Mumbai—VIDEO
PNB Housing Finance Reports 24% Increase In Net Profit To ₹582 Crore For The Second Quarter
PNB Housing Finance Reports 24% Increase In Net Profit To ₹582 Crore For The Second Quarter
Mumbai Weather Update: City Breathes Easy After Showers Cleanse Air, Overall AQI Remains Moderate At 64; IMD Warns Of More Rain Ahead
Mumbai Weather Update: City Breathes Easy After Showers Cleanse Air, Overall AQI Remains Moderate At 64; IMD Warns Of More Rain Ahead

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vice President Of Flipkart Minutes & Co-Founder Of Dunzo Resigns After 10 Months

Vice President Of Flipkart Minutes & Co-Founder Of Dunzo Resigns After 10 Months

PNB Housing Finance Reports 24% Increase In Net Profit To ₹582 Crore For The Second Quarter

PNB Housing Finance Reports 24% Increase In Net Profit To ₹582 Crore For The Second Quarter

'MSME Sector Is The Key Driver Of India's Economic Growth & Employment Generation': RBI Governor

'MSME Sector Is The Key Driver Of India's Economic Growth & Employment Generation': RBI Governor

Adani Group Commits To Invest ₹42,500 Crore In Maharashtra's Dighi Port Project

Adani Group Commits To Invest ₹42,500 Crore In Maharashtra's Dighi Port Project

India's Crude Oil Imports Reach Peak Performance After 4 Years: Kpler Report

India's Crude Oil Imports Reach Peak Performance After 4 Years: Kpler Report