 Late Former Prime Minister & Renowned Economist Dr Manmohan Singh Conferred P V Narasimha Rao Memorial Award
New Delhi: Late former Prime Minister and renowned economist Dr Manmohan Singh has been posthumously conferred the P V Narasimha Rao Memorial Award for Economics for his contributions to India's economic transformation and nation-building.

The award was received on his behalf by his wife Gursharan Kaur, in the national capital last week, the Hyderabad-based PV Narasimha Rao Memorial Foundation (PVNMF) said in a statement.

The award was conferred by Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former deputy chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission and distinguished fellow at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress.

The award was instituted by the PVNMF to recognise outstanding contributions in economics.PVNMF President K Ramchandra Murthy and General Secretary Madhamchetty Anil Kumar were present at the ceremony.

