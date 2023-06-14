Kokan Mercantile Co-Op Bank Property Auction: Several Residential Properties Available In Maharashtra's Ratnagiri. Check Details Here

Kokan Mercantile Co-Op Bank Property Auction: Residential Properties Available In Maharashtra. Check Details Here | Freepik

Notice is hereby given to the public in general and to the Borrowers, Mortgagors & Sureties in particular by the Authorised Officer that the under mentioned properties mortgaged to Kokan Mercantile Co-operative Bank Limited has taken possession on 23.05.2023,22.12.2022, 27.12.2022, 02.06.2023 under the provision of Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets & Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 will be sold by tender cum public auction as mentioned below for recovery of secured debt amounting to Rs.30,05,337.65 (Rupees Thirty Lakhs Five Thousand Three Hundred Thirty Seven and paise sixty five only) towards loan account no.5069/33302 of Rabiya Jawed Parkar, Rs.23,27,260/- (Rupees Twenty Three Lakhs Twenty Seven Thousand Two Hundred Sixty only) towards loan account no.5069/28169 of Mr.Mubin Hussain Bagdadi, Rs.19,95,677.60 (Rupees Nineteen Lakhs Ninety Five Thousand Six Hundred Seventy Seven and paise sixty only) towards loan account no.5069/35840 of Mrs.Kazi Nafisa Munir Ahmed, Rs.29,41,696.88 (Rupees Twenty Nine Lakhs Forty One Thousand Six Hundred Ninety Six and paise eighty eight only) towards loan account no.5069/24215 of Mr.Altaf Ismail Mirkar and further interest @ 11.50 % p.a.,11.50% p.a., 11.50%. p.a. & 11.50%p.a as detailed below :

The properties will be sold without furniture and fixtures on “as is where is and as is what” basis/condition.

Description of property 1: Flat No.202, Adm. area 750 sq. ft., Shish Plaza, Gat no./S.No.184 & Hissa No.1D, CTS No.3027 B, at village Khed, Tal.Khed District Ratnagiri -415709.

Reserve Price: Rs 17,80,000/-

E.M.D. : Rs 1,78,000/-

Sale date and time: 27.07.2023 at 11.00 a.m

Description of property 2: Flat no.102, adm.area 1006 sq.ft. (B.U.) 1ST Floor Ekta Arcade, village Arathi, Tal.Shirvardhan, district Raigad, bearing house no.574/8, gut no.184 in the registration sub district and district of Shrivardhan and District Raigad.

Reserve Price: Rs 25,15,000/-

E.M.D. : Rs 2,51,500/-

Sale date and time: 27.07.2023 at 11.00 a.m

Description of property 3: Flat No.B-201, B-Wing, Tulsi Kunj Apartment, Kavithal situated at S.No.292, Adm. 511 sq. Ft., H.N.(1k)5, old assessment no. 3459 and new assessment no. UPN21001580 within the limit of Registration & Sub-Registration of Chiplun, Nagar Parishad, District Ratnagiri.

Reserve Price: Rs 15,00,000/-

E.M.D. : Rs 1,50,000/

Sale date and time: 27.07.2023 at 11.00 a.m

Description of property 4: Flat no.608, adm. saleable area 940 sq.ft. (51.49 sq.mtr + balcony 9.89 sq.mtr + terrace 3.06 sq.mtr + cupboard 2.32 sq.mtr) area situated on (stilt upper), 5TH floor in the building known as Ajinkyatara Residency, bearing survey no. 381 , Hissa No.1/1+1/2+1/3E, 1/1+1/2+1/3R, 1/1+1/2+1/3D, 1/1+1/2+1/3F, 1/1+1/2+1/3Y, ¼,/45C & CTS NO. 631/4, at village Mauje Nachane (within municipal limits of Ratnagiri Municipal Council) (Ward No.3/10) within the jurisdiction of Sub Registrar Ratnagiri, Tal. & District Ratnagiri - 415612.

Reserve Price: Rs 31,25,000/-

E.M.D. : Rs 3,12,500/-

Sale date and time: 27.07.2023 at 11.00 a.m

Terms and Conditions of public auction :-

1) Sale is strictly subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

2) The properties will be sold without furniture and fixtures on “As is where is" and “As is what is” condition.

3) The properties under auction can be inspected on the date & time specified above. For any queries with regards to the inspection of properties or submission of tenders,kindly contact the Authorised Officer –Kokan Mercantile Co-op Bank Ltd, 1st floor Harbour Crest,Mazgaon T.T., Mumbai–400010. Phone : 9820547700/9820464264.

4) The interested buyers may send their offers for the above properties in a sealed cover along with the Demand Draft of earnest money, deposit (EMD) at the Office of the Authorised Officer , Kokan Mer. Co-op Bank Limited, 1st floor Harbour Crest Mazgaon, T,.T,Mumbai –400010,.on or before 17.07.2023 The sealed cover will be opened by the Authorised Officer at 1st floor, Harbour Crest,Mazgaon,Mumbai –400010 in the presence of available intending bidders, Borrowers, Mortgagors & Sureties on 27.07.2023 at 11 a.m. the time of sale.

5) Offers or conditional offers that are not filled up or offers not accompanied by the EMD or offers received after the above date and time prescribed herein will not be considered/treated as valid offers and accordingly shall be rejected. The earnest money deposit shall not carry any interest.

6) Along with the offer document, the interested intending bidder shall also attach a copy of the KYC Document (Pan Card, & Address Proof).

7) In no eventuality the properties would be sold below the reserve price.

8) Properties shall be sold to the highest bidder/offeror subject to acceptance of the bid by the secured creditor i.e. Kokan Mer.Co-op Bank Ltd. However the undersigned has the absolute discretion to allow inter –se-bidding if deemed necessary which will take place at the said place date and time.

9) The Auction/Inter Se Biddings will also take place at the same place when the intending bidder may remain present and submit their offers directly and revise their offers upwards.

10) All dues and outgoings i.e. Municipal Taxes, Maintenance/Society Charges, Electricity and water taxes or any other dues including all overdue in respect of the said properties shall be paid by the successful bidder/purchaser.

11) The successful bidder/purchaser shall have to pay 25% of the purchase amount (after adjusting the E.M.D. already paid) immediately within 2 working days from the acceptance of the offer by the Authorised Officer in respect of the sale failing which the earnest money deposit will be forfeited.

12) The balance 75% of the Sale price shall have to be paid within 15 days of conveying the confirmation of the sale to the successful Purchaser by the Authorised Officer .In the event of the default in payment of the balance 75% of the sale price or any part thereof within the prescribed period, the amount deposited shall be forfeited and the secured creditor will be at liberty to sell the properties once again and the defaulting Purchaser shall forfeit all claims to the properties or to any part of the sum already paid towards the purchase thereof.

13) Sale is subjected to confirmation by the Secured Creditor.

14) The immovable properties described herein above shall remain and be at the sole risk of the successful purchaser in all respects including loss or damage by fire or theft or other accidents and other risk from the date of the confirmation of the sale by the undersigned Authorised Officer. The successful bidder shall not be entitled to annul the sale on any ground of whatsoever nature.

15) Any Statutory & Other dues payable including society dues if any and dues on the properties shall be borne by the Purchaser and all expenses relating to Stamp Duty, Registration Charges, Transfer charges and any other expenses and charges in respect of the registration of the Sale Certificate for the above referred properties shall be borne by the successful bidder.

16) No persons other than the Intending bidders/offerers themselves or their duly Authorised representative shall be allowed to participate in the auction/sale proceedings.

17) In case all the dues together with all cost, charges and expenses incurred by the Secured Creditor are tendered by the above named borrower/co-borrower till one working day prior to the date of auction then the properties will not be sold and all the bids received from the respective bidders shall be returned to them without any liability/claim against Kokan Mer.Co-op Bank Limited.