World Bank Ready To Invest In Kerala's Infrastructure: Assurances Given To CM Pinarayi Vijayan

During a meeting with Anna Bjerde, the Managing Director (operations) of the World Bank, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received assurances that the bank was prepared to make investments in the state's basic infrastructure sectors. The meeting took place in Washington DC, and the Chief Minister's office issued a statement regarding the discussions held.

Progress on Rebuild Kerala Initiative

Among the topics discussed during the meeting were the progress of various projects, including the Rebuild Kerala initiative, which involves collaboration between the state and the World Bank. This initiative aims to support Kerala's development and policy programs.

Had a fruitful interaction with the World Bank's Managing Director of Operations, @bjerde_Anna, and team. Discussed the Rebuild Kerala Initiative's progress and our various other collaborations with @WorldBank, including investments in infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/OQh8eyGcrg — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) June 13, 2023

The World Bank had previously sent a high-level team to Kerala for a review of the ongoing programs and policies as part of the Rebuild Kerala initiative. They had also held discussions with the Chief Minister.

Continuation of Previous Engagements

The meeting in Washington DC was a continuation of the previous engagements between Kerala and the World Bank. It reflects the ongoing collaboration and the bank's continued interest in supporting the state's development efforts.

Key Participants In The Meeting

In addition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the meeting was attended by Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Chief Secretary V P Joy, and Planning Board Vice Chairman V K Ramachandran. The presence of these key officials demonstrates the government's commitment to facilitating fruitful discussions and collaborations with the World Bank.