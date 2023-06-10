Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Invites Pfizer To Open Research Centre In State During His US Visit

During his visit to the US, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended an invitation to multinational pharmaceutical giant Pfizer to establish a research centre in Kerala. The Chief Minister's office (CMO) confirmed the high-level meeting held in New York, sparking interest in Pfizer's potential entry into the state.
Possibility Of Pfizer's Expansion
Discussions focused on the feasibility of Pfizer branching out from its existing research centre in Chennai to open a centre in Kerala. The Chief Minister's delegation, including Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, presented the state's advancements in biotechnology, bioinformatics, applied mathematics, and related fields, which are crucial areas for Pfizer's potential centre.
Awaited Visit of Pfizer Team
With Chief Minister Vijayan eagerly anticipating the visit of the Pfizer team to Kerala, attention is now turned to whether the multinational pharma company can actualize this opportunity. The arrival of the Pfizer officials in the current calendar year will provide further insight into their interest and plans for establishing a research centre in Kerala.
Lessons from the Past: Johns Hopkins University
Reflecting on past experiences, it is worth noting that a previous government initiative to allow Johns Hopkins University to establish a Rs 700-crore institute in Kerala for interdisciplinary studies, research, and public health training faced challenges.
Initially supported by the CPI-M, the project was later abandoned. However, Chief Minister Vijayan's administration exhibits a different attitude, potentially paving the way for a positive outcome with Pfizer.
