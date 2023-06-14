Jana Small Finance Bank Property Auction: Residential Properties Available In Pune. Check Details Here

Jana Small Finance Bank: Residential Properties Available In Pune. Check Auction Details Here | Freepik

The undersigned as authorised officer of Jana Small Finance Bank Limited has taken possession of the following property in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the SARFAESI ACT. The Borrower in particular and public at large are informed that online auction (e-auction) of the mortgage property in the below mentioned account for realisation of dues of the Bank will be held on "AS IS WHERE IS BASIS" and "AS IS WHAT IS BASIS" on the date as prescribed as here under.

Details of Secured Assets:

Item-1: All that piece and parcel of Flat No.1A+Out House + Open Space, Ground Floor, Ramkristrna Apartment, SR. No.509, Sub Plot No.50, Plot No.390 A, Shankar Seth Road, Gultekdi, Pune-411003 and within the Jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation and Bounded as on: East by: Sub Plot No.6 B, West by: Remaining Portion of Flat No.1 Towards Western Side, South by: By Parking Area Below Stilt, North by: Plot No.391 A.

Item-2: All that piece and parcel of Flat No.1B, Ground Floor, Ramkrishna Apartment SR No.509, Sub Plot No.6D, Plot No.390A, Shankar Seth Road, Gultekdi, Pune- 411037and within the Jurisdiction of Pune

Municipal Corporation and Bounded as on: East by: Sub Plot No.6B, West by: Remaining Portion of Flat No.1 Towards Western Side, South by: By Parking Area Below Stilt, North by: Plot No.391 A.

Reserve Price: Rs.1,48,81,000/- (Rupees One Crore Forty Eight Lakh Eighty One Thousand Only)

Earnest Money Deposit (EMD): Rs.14,88,100/- (Rupees Fourteen Lakh Eighty Eight Thousand One Hundred Only)

Date and Time of E-Auction: 30.06.2023 at 11.30 AM IST.

Details of Secured Assets:

Item-3: All that piece and parcel of Flat No.05, Third Floor, Area Admeasuring 650 Sq.ft, along with Parking Space of 230 Sq.ft, in Scheme known as Manisha Apartment, CTS No.881 & 882, Bhavani Peth, Near Bankar Talim, Pune-411002 and within the Jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation.

Reserve Price: Rs.40,71,000/- (Rupees Forty Lakh Seventy One Thousand Only)

Earnest Money Deposit (EMD): Rs.4,07,100/- (Rupees Four Lakh Seven Thousand One Hundred Only)

Date and Time of E-Auction: 30.06.2023 at 11.30 AM IST.

Details of Secured Assets:

Item-4: All that piece and parcel of Open Plot situated at Plot No.389, of an area of 13,585 Sq.fts. i.e. 1262.54 Sq.mtrs. out of Sr. No.729/1B situated at Munjeri Gultekadi, Taluka: Haveli, Dist: Pune and within the Jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation and Bounded as on: East by: Plot No.1 to 5 Valshali Hsg. and Road, West by: Shreyas Co-Op. Hsg. Society Ltd., North by: Plot No.389(P) Sr. No.759 & Plot No.390, South by: Nala.

Reserve Price: Rs.7,79,44,000/- (Rupees Seven Crore Seventy Nine Lakh Forty Four Thousand Only)

Earnest Money Deposit (EMD): Rs.77,94,400/- (Rupees Seventy Seven Lakh Ninety Four Thousand Four Hundred Only)

Date and Time of E-Auction: 30.06.2023 at 11.30 AM IST.

Details of Secured Assets:

All that piece & parcel of Flat No.A/404, 4th Floor, A Wing, Building No.1. Viva Dronagiri Chsl, Manvel Pada Road, Near Bhushan Hospital, Virar (East), Palqhar-401305 and within the limits of Virar Municipal Corporation. Bounded as follows: East by: Chawl and Rani Talao, West by: Silver Circle Road, North by: Open Space, South by: B Wing.

Reserve Price: Rs.19,22,000/- (Rupees Nineteen Lakh Twenty Two Thousand Only)

Earnest Money Deposit (EMD): Rs.1,92,200/- (Rupees One Lakh Ninety Two Thousand Two Hundred Only)

Date and Time of E-Auction: 30.06.2023 at 11.30 AM IST

The properties are being held on "AS IS WHERE IS BASIS" & "AS IS WHAT IS BASIS" and the E-Auction will be conducted 'On Line'. The auction will be conducted through the Bank's approved service provider M/S. 4 Closure at the web portal https://bankauctions.in & www.foreclosureindia.com. For more information and For details, help, procedure and online training on e-auction, prospective bidders may contact M/S. 4 Closure; Contact Mr. Bhaskar Naidu Contact Number: 8142000809/8142000061. Email id: info@bankauctions.in / subbarao@bankauctions.in.

For further details on terms and conditions to take part in e-auction proceedings and any for any query relating to property please contact Jana Small Finance Bank authorized officers Mr. Haroon Shaikh (Mob No.9823288055) & Mr. Kaushik Bag (Mob No: 7019949040). To the best of knowledge and information of the Authorised Officer, there are no encumbrances on the properties. However the intending bidders should make their own independent inquiries regarding the encumbrances, title of property put on prior to submitting their bid. No conditional bid will be accepted. This is also a notice to the above named Borrowers/ Guarantor's/ Mortgagors about e-auction scheduled for the mortgaged properties. The Borrower/ Guarantor/ Mortgagor are hereby notified to pay the sum as mentioned above along with up to date interest and ancillary expenses before the date of auction, failing which the property will be sold and balance dues if any will be recovered with interest and cost.