SBI Property Auction: Looking For An Affordable House In Kalyan? Check Auction Details Here

Notice is hereby given to the public in general and in particular to the Borrower(s) and Guarantor(s) that the below described immovable properties mortgaged/charged to the Secured Creditor, the physical possession of which has been taken by the Authorised Officer of State Bank of India,the Secured Creditor, will be sold on “ As is Where is”, As is What is” and Whatever there is” basis on 15.07.2023 in between 11.00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. hours for the recovery of respective amount, due to the State Bank of India (Secured Creditor) from the respective Borrower(s) and the Guarantor(s) as specified here under:

Description of the immovable properties:

Flat no.1603, 16th Floor, J Wing, Lake shore Green Casa Elite, Kalyan Shill Road, Thane, Built up area 644 sq ft.

1 BHK Admeasuring Built up area 644 sq ft.(UNDER PHYSICAL POSSESSION)PROPERTY ID 200031270206

Reserve Price (in Rs.):

45,00,000/-( Rupees Forty Five Lakhs Only)

Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) (in Rs.):

4,50,000/-( Rupees Four lakhs Fifty Thousand Only)

Date &Time for inspection of the properties:

01.07.2023 From 01.00 pm to 04.00 pm

The interested bidders shall ensure that they get themselves registered on the e-auction website and deposit earnest money in the virtual wallet created by service provider as per guidelines provided on https://ibapi.in and

https://www.mstcecommerce.com/auctionhome/ibapi/index.jsp

The interested bidders who require assistance in creating Login ID & Password, uploading data, submitting Bid documents, Training/Demonstartion, Terms & conditions on online Inter-se Bidding etc., may visit the website

https://ibapi.in and https://ibapi.in/Saleinfo_Login.aspx

For detailed terms and conditions of the sale, please refer to the link provided in State Bank of India, the Secured Creditor’s website https://www.sbi.co.in, https://www.mstcecommerce.com/auctionhome/ibapi/index.jsp, https://ibapi.in

Enquiry: Shri Rambhau Taktewale , Mobile No.9561064635, Shri. Walmik Wagh 8424998009

