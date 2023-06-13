ICICI Bank Announced 9,23,939 Equity Shares As Stock Option | Image credit: ICICI Bank (Representative)

ICICI Bank today announced the allotment of 9,23,939 equity shares under the ICICI Bank Employees Stock Option Scheme2000, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

ICICI Bank shares

The shares of ICICI Bank on Tuesday at 2:05 pm IST were at Rs 938.60, up by 0.28 percent.