JSW Consolidated Crude Steel Production In July Grew By 12% YoY | JSW Steel

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of July 2023 at 20.39 Lakh tonnes with a growth of 12 per cent against 18.25 per cent in the previous year, the company announced through an exchange filing.

JSW Steel in July 2023 produced 19.72 lakh tonnes through Indian Operations in comparison to 17.91 lakh tonnes with a 10 per cent growth. JSW Steel USA- Ohio also saw a 96 per cent jump in July 2023 with 0.67 lakh tonnes crude steel production against 0.34 lakh tonnes produced in July 2022.

JSW Steel

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified, US$ 23 billion JSW Group. As one of India’s leading business houses, JSW Group also has interests in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports, and venture capital.

Over the last three decades, JSW Steel has grown from a single manufacturing unit to become India’s leading integrated steel company with a capacity of 29.7 MTPA in India and the USA (including capacities under joint control). Its next phase of growth in India will take its total capacity to 38.5 MTPA by FY25. The Company’s manufacturing unit in Vijayanagar, Karnataka is the largest single location steel-producing facility in India with a capacity of 12.5 MTPA.

JSW Steel Shares

The shares of JSW Steel on Thursday morning at 11:08 am IST were trading at Rs 825.95, up by 0.30 per cent.

Read Also JSW Steel Appoints Swayam Saurabh As Chief Financial Officer

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)