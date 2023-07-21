JSW Steel Appoints Swayam Saurabh As Chief Financial Officer | Image: JSW Steel (Representative)

JSW Steel on Friday appointed Swayam Saurabh as the chief financial officer, the company announced through an exchange filing. The board of directors made the appointment based on the recommendations from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

According to the regulatory filing, Swayam will transition into the role of the chief financial officer in due course.

Swayam Saurabh

Swayam, aged 45 years, is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a B.Com Graduate from Banaras Hindu University. With a career spanning more than two decades, Swayam has rich experience across industries and geographies and brings deep business understanding. He has a penchant for driving cost efficiencies, financial & process controls, digitalisation and automation and has driven significant transformation in his prior roles. He is passionate about mentoring and developing teams. He joins JSW Steel from Arvind Limited where he worked as the Chief Financial Officer.

Previously, he has worked in senior leadership roles at Royal Philips, Hindustan Zinc, Ola, Asian Paints and Larsen & Toubro.

JSW Steel shares

The shares of JSW Steel on Friday afternoon at 12:14 pm IST were trading at Rs 807.85, up by 1.10 per cent. The share prices surged after JSW Steel released its first quarter results with its net profit jumping to Rs 2,428 crore.

