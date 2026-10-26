JBM Auto Reports 12.46% Profit Jump In Q2 FY27, Revenues Grow 21.06% On Strong EV And Components Sales

JBM Auto |

Mumbai: JBM Auto Limited on Monday announced its consolidated results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, reporting a 12.46% increase in net profit compared to the same period last year.

Financial Performance

The company's net profit after tax stood at ₹58.76 crore for Q2 FY27, up from ₹52.25 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenues, including other operating income, increased by 21.06% to ₹1,656.37 crore from ₹1,368.24 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

EBIDTA and EPS

EBIDTA saw a 3.40% increase, reaching ₹201.35 crore in Q2 FY27 compared to ₹194.72 crore in Q2 FY26. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY27 were ₹2.49, up from ₹2.23 in Q2 FY26.

Business Segment Growth

The auto components business recorded a 24.68% growth in revenues, reaching ₹1,036.97 crore in Q2 FY27 against ₹831.69 crore in Q2 FY26. The electric vehicle (EV) business grew by 21.84% in revenues to ₹548.33 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹450.05 crore in Q2 FY26.

Operational Highlights

During the quarter, JBM Auto launched the JBM Galaxy Sleeper cum Seater luxury coach. The company's total electric bus fleet on road surpassed 4,000 buses across India, with 578 electric buses delivered in the quarter. The EV business maintained an approximate 24% market share in the first half of FY27.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.