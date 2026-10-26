GHV Infra Projects Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Results With 63% Revenue Growth To ₹300 Crore; H1 Order Intake ₹10,334 Crore

GHV Infra Projects Limited |

Mumbai: GHV Infra Projects Limited announced on October 26, 2026, that its standalone revenue from operations for Q2 FY27 rose to ₹300 crore, up 63% from ₹184 crore in Q2 FY26. Profit after Tax (PAT) increased by 64% to ₹18 crore for the quarter, compared to ₹11 crore in the previous year.

Half Year Financials

For the first half of FY27, GHV Infra Projects recorded a 97% growth in revenue from operations, reaching ₹519 crore, against ₹264 crore in H1 FY26. PAT for the half year grew 86% to ₹30 crore from ₹16 crore.

Order Book and Intake

The company’s outstanding order book stood at ₹19,094 crore as of September 30, 2026. During H1 FY27, new orders secured totalled ₹10,334 crore.

Key Order Wins

Significant project wins included two Maharashtra Road projects valued at ₹1,250 crore and ₹815 crore. Other wins were the ₹840 crore DUCTOR RNG and Fertilizer Project in the US, and railway infrastructure orders worth ₹429 crore.

Leadership Appointment

GHV Infra Projects appointed Salim Yahoo as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), effective October 22, 2026. Yahoo brings over 30 years of experience in financial management.

International Expansion

Its wholly owned US subsidiary received approval for incorporation in Ohio, with GHV Infra Inc. established in early May. The company also secured a Letter of Intent (LOI) for a Cameroon tyres-factory EPC order.

Management Outlook

Jahid Vijapura, Promoter, GHV Infra Projects, said the company is focused on translating its diverse infrastructure capabilities into a scalable and sustainable growth platform. He added that the priority is to grow with discipline while strengthening the organisation behind projects, focusing on execution quality and prudent project selection.

Future Strategy

The company expects operating margins to improve towards 14–15% with the ramp-up of international projects and improved execution. It also anticipates booking a substantial share of revenue in the second half of FY27, subject to improved execution conditions.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.