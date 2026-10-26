Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) Swings To Profit In Q2 FY27, Reports ₹123.74 Crore Net Income

Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) |

Mumbai: Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) announced on 25 October 2026, that it achieved a net profit of ₹123.74 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. This marks a substantial improvement from the net loss of ₹52.99 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Growth

The company's revenue from operations for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹4,412.58 crore, increasing by 39.06 per cent from ₹3,173.25 crore in Q2 FY26. Total income for the quarter also rose to ₹4,571.15 crore, up from ₹3,643.54 crore year-on-year.

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Expenditure Details

Total expenditure for the second quarter increased to ₹4,385.37 crore, compared to ₹3,691.60 crore in the same period last year. Employee benefits expense for the quarter was ₹1,621.30 crore, an increase of 9.19 per cent from ₹1,484.78 crore in Q2 FY26.

Half-Year Performance

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, BCCL reported a profit after tax of ₹55.65 crore. This is a decline from the ₹123.88 crore reported in the first half of the previous fiscal year.

Operational Highlights

Coal production for Q2 FY27 improved by 7.60 per cent to 7.22 million tonnes (MT) from 6.71 MT in the year-ago quarter. Off-take also increased by 9.62 per cent to 8.89 MT from 8.11 MT, while OB Removal declined by 1.24 per cent.

Washery Performance

The company's washeries reported a profit of ₹235.51 crore for Q2 FY27, a significant improvement from a loss of ₹2.12 crore in Q2 FY26. Total coal feed for the quarter was 15.51 lakh tonnes, compared to 12.15 lakh tonnes last year.

CAPEX and Debtors

Capital expenditure for Q2 FY27 was ₹143.44 crore, down from ₹161.55 crore in Q2 FY26. The company reduced its gross debtors from ₹2,863.18 crore at the beginning of the half-year to ₹2,267.12 crore by 30 September 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.