Bharat Coking Coal Reports 3.50 Million Tonnes February Production

Bharat Coking Coal Limited reported provisional raw coal production of 3.50 million tonnes for February 2026, marking 0.1 percent growth over 3.49 million tonnes last year. For April 2025 to February 2026, output stood at 31.1 million tonnes, down 14.0 percent from 36.2 million tonnes, according to a March 01, 2026, stock exchange filing.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 10:45 AM IST
Mumbai: Bharat Coking Coal Limited has shared its latest production numbers with exchanges, giving investors a snapshot of how the coal miner performed in February and across the financial year so far.

The company produced 3.50 million tonnes of raw coal in February 2026, slightly higher than 3.49 million tonnes in the same month last year, translating into 0.1 percent growth. However, cumulative production for April 2025 to February 2026 reached 31.1 million tonnes, compared with 36.2 million tonnes a year earlier, reflecting a 14.0 percent decline.

Coking coal production stood at 3.26 million tonnes in February, down 1.6 percent from 3.31 million tonnes last year. For the April to February period, coking coal output was 29.5 million tonnes versus 34.8 million tonnes, a drop of 15.3 percent. Non-coking coal production rose to 0.24 million tonnes in February from 0.18 million tonnes, up 30.0 percent. For the eleven-month period, non-coking coal output increased 19.8 percent to 1.62 million tonnes from 1.36 million tonnes.

Opencast mines produced 3.42 million tonnes in February, marginally higher than 3.41 million tonnes last year, a 0.4 percent rise. Underground mines contributed 0.08 million tonnes, down 12.5 percent from 0.09 million tonnes. Between April and February, opencast output fell 13.6 percent to 30.40 million tonnes from 35.17 million tonnes, while underground production declined 30.0 percent to 0.70 million tonnes from 1.00 million tonnes.

Production of washed coking coal remained at 0.15 million tonnes in February, reflecting a 4.5 percent decline. For the cumulative period, it stood at 1.42 million tonnes, down 5.8 percent from 1.51 million tonnes.

Offtake of raw coal fell sharply by 28.7 percent to 2.16 million tonnes in February from 3.02 million tonnes. Cumulative offtake declined 12.5 percent to 30.39 million tonnes from 34.73 million tonnes. Overburden removal reached 13.67 million cubic metres in February and 152.39 million cubic metres for the period. The company disclosed these provisional figures under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in a filing signed by Debanuj Debnath, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s stock exchange filing dated March 01, 2026. Figures are provisional and subject to revision as per subsequent disclosures.

