Coal India Reports 74.7 Million Tonnes February Production, Cumulative Output At 683.7 MT

Kolkata: Coal India’s latest provisional numbers show marginal growth in February production even as off-take dipped slightly, reflecting mixed performance across its subsidiary companies.

Coal India's February 2026 Update: Production Up Slightly, Offtake Down



• February 2026 production: 74.7 million tonnes (0.7% increase from Feb 2025)

• Cumulative production (Apr 2025-Feb 2026): 683.7 million tonnes (1.7% decrease from prior year)

•… pic.twitter.com/A2OK1OWboc — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) March 1, 2026

CIL’s coal production for February 2026 reached 74.7 million tonnes, compared with 74.1 million tonnes in February last year, registering 0.7 percent growth. Among subsidiaries, MCL led with 19.9 million tonnes, followed by SECL at 18.1 million tonnes and NCL at 11.2 million tonnes. WCL reported 6.5 million tonnes, down 13.4 percent from last year.

For the April 2025 to February 2026 period, CIL’s total production stood at 683.7 million tonnes, compared with 695.3 million tonnes in the same period last year, a decline of 1.7 percent. MCL contributed 197.8 million tonnes during the period, while SECL produced 156.8 million tonnes and NCL added 128.8 million tonnes.

February off-take totaled 62.0 million tonnes, lower than 62.9 million tonnes recorded a year earlier, marking a 1.5 percent decline. SECL reported 16.1 million tonnes in February off-take, up 11.0 percent year-on-year, while MCL recorded 16.8 million tonnes, a 2.2 percent increase. BCCL’s off-take fell 28.8 percent to 2.2 million tonnes.

Cumulative off-take for April 2025 to February 2026 stood at 674.6 million tonnes, down 2.8 percent from 694.1 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year. SECL’s off-take rose 4.3 percent to 161.9 million tonnes, while WCL and CCL posted double-digit declines over the period. The company stated that the figures are provisional and based on ERP data generated on March 1, 2026, at 9:30 AM.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the provisional production and off-take performance data released by Coal India Limited on March 1, 2026, and filed with the stock exchanges. All figures are reproduced exactly as disclosed, without additional sources or independent verification.