SBFC Finance Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Results, Net Profit Up 27.24% To ₹138.87 Crore; Half-Year Profit Climbs 28.08%

Mumbai: SBFC Finance Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, with standalone net profit after tax increasing by 27.24% compared to the same quarter last year.

Financial Performance

The company’s standalone net profit after tax for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was ₹138.87 crore, up from ₹109.13 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Total revenue from operations reached ₹546.39 crore for the quarter, an increase of 33.01% from ₹410.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Half-Yearly Results

For the half year ended 30 September 2026, standalone net profit after tax was ₹269 crore, a rise of 28.08% from ₹210.03 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total revenue from operations for the half year stood at ₹1,037.85 crore, compared to ₹799.22 crore in the previous year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹1.25, up from ₹1.00 in the year-ago quarter. Diluted EPS also increased to ₹1.25 from ₹0.99 reported in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Asset and Liabilities

Total assets of the company as of 30 September 2026 were ₹13,684.72 crore, an increase from ₹11,085.40 crore as of 31 March 2026. Equity share capital stood at ₹1,108.31 crore, while other equity was ₹2,940.78 crore as of 30 September 2026.

Debenture Utilisation

The company reported that ₹100 crore raised through non-convertible debentures via private placement remained unutilised as of 30 September 2026. There was no deviation in the use of these proceeds during the quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.