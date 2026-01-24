SBFC Finance Net Profit Climbs To ₹118 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Grows 28% YoY To ₹426 Crore

File Image |

Mumbai: In Q3 FY26, SBFC Finance posted revenue from operations of Rs 425.57 crore, up from Rs 410.78 crore in Q2 FY26 and Rs 333.16 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit came in at Rs 118.04 crore, compared to Rs 109.14 crore in Q2 and Rs 88.08 crore a year ago. The growth was driven primarily by higher interest income of Rs 397.31 crore, complemented by fee and commission income of Rs 28.09 crore. A strong lending book, increased customer base, and controlled costs supported the profitability surge.

SBFC Finance Reports Strong Growth: AUM Hits ₹10,478 Cr 📈 | MCap 11,140.16 Cr



- AUM reached ₹10,478 crore, up 29% YoY and 5% QoQ

- Profit After Tax for Q3 FY26 was ₹118 crore, a 34% YoY increase

- Gross NPA stood at 2.71%, stable with a 1 basis point YoY increase

Sequential growth maintains trajectory

Quarter-on-quarter, revenue rose by Rupees 14 crore (3.6 percent), while net profit grew by Rupees 8.69 crore (8.2 percent). Total expenses saw a modest increase of 1.1 percent to Rupees 267.94 crore, indicating strong cost discipline. Impairment on financial instruments rose slightly to Rupees 32.67 crore from Rupees 30.95 crore, while employee costs moderated to Rupees 67.80 crore. The profit before tax improved from Rupees 145.88 crore in Q2 to Rupees 157.87 crore in Q3, bolstered by steady operational income and tighter expense control.

Driven by lending momentum and efficiency

CEO Aseem Dhru credited the performance to deepening customer penetration and digital origination. Key growth levers included an increase in MSME loan disbursements, rising fee income, and lower operating leverage. Earnings per share (basic) improved to Rupees 1.08 from Rupees 1.00 in Q2 and Rupees 0.82 in Q3 FY25, indicating strong value creation. No exceptional items or tax anomalies were reported. The company did not announce any new dividends or corporate actions during the quarter.

9M FY26 momentum continues with 31 percent profit surge

For the nine-month period ended December 2025, SBFC’s revenue from operations stood at Rupees 1,224.79 crore, up 29.7 percent from Rupees 944.54 crore a year earlier. Net profit rose 30.8 percent YoY to Rupees 328.07 crore from Rupees 250.77 crore. Total income reached Rupees 1,225.36 crore. Operational metrics such as net NPA (1.48 percent) and provision coverage (46.21 percent) remained stable, with a strong capital adequacy ratio of 31.70 percent, underlining the company's prudent risk management and sustained growth path.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by SBFC Finance. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.