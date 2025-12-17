 Tata AIA Life, Aranda Investments Acquire 1.4% Stake In SBFC Finance From MIT For ₹161 Crore
Tata AIA Life, Aranda Investments Acquire 1.4% Stake In SBFC Finance From MIT For ₹161 Crore

Tata AIA Life Insurance and Aranda Investments, a Temasek affiliate, bought a combined 1.53 crore shares, or 1.4 percent stake, in SBFC Finance from MIT for Rs 161 crore through open market deals. Tata AIA acquired 82.31 lakh shares, while Aranda bought 71.33 lakh. SBFC Finance shares closed slightly higher at Rs 105.60 on the NSE.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 11:46 AM IST
New Delhi: Tata AIA Life Insurance Company and Aranda Investments, an affiliate of Temasek Holdings, on Tuesday bought a total of 1.53 crore shares, representing 1.4 per cent stake, of SBFC Finance for Rs 161 crore from Massachusetts Institute of Technology through open market transactions.

According to the block deal data available on the NSE, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Ltd bought 82.31 lakh shares and Aranda Investments Pte Ltd purchased 71.33 lakh shares of SBFC Finance. The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 105.14 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 161.54 crore.

Meanwhile, US-based private research university Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) offloaded the same number of shares through its three affiliates at the same price on the NSE. Shares of SBFC Finance rose 0.44 per cent to close at Rs 105.60 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 

