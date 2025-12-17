India-Ethiopia Relations Elevated To Strategic Partnership During Prime Minister Modi's Visit

File Image |

Addis Ababa: India and Ethiopia on Tuesday elevated their historical ties to the level of 'Strategic Partnership', as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali during which they discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interest. Modi, who arrived here from Jordan on his maiden bilateral visit, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the National Palace ahead of the bilateral talks, reflecting the vibrant India-Ethiopia relations rooted in shared history and a promising future.

PM @narendramodi held extensive discussions with PM @AbiyAhmedAli, during which India and Ethiopia decided to elevate their ties to a Strategic Partnership.



The talks focused on strengthening cooperation in food and health security, capacity building and collaboration on… pic.twitter.com/z0Sx5tMLpm — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 16, 2025

The two leaders met one-on-one before the delegation-level talks. "We are elevating India and Ethiopia relations to a strategic partnership. This step will provide new energy, new momentum and new depth to our ties," Prime Minister Modi said during the delegation-level talks. PM Modi thanked Ethiopia for its solidarity in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and for strengthening the global fight against terrorism. "The support of friendly countries in this struggle against terrorism holds great significance," he said.

Landed in Addis Ababa a short while ago. Honoured by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali’s gesture of welcoming me at the airport. Ethiopia is a nation with great history and vibrant culture. India and Ethiopia share deep civilisational ties. I look forward to engaging with the… pic.twitter.com/VmItBETPKo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2025

The two leaders noted that as Global South partners, the two countries must continue to contribute towards building an inclusive world. Both leaders assessed the progress in the multifaceted partnership between India and Ethiopia, encompassing areas such as trade and investment, innovation and technology, education and capacity building, and defence cooperation. They also discussed cooperation in the fields of Digital Public Infrastructure, mining, critical minerals and clean energy.

"Today, we got the opportunity to deliberate on the key aspects of our cooperation, such as economy, innovation, technology, defence, health, capacity-building and multilateral cooperation. I am pleased that today, we have decided to double the student scholarship for Ethiopia in India," Modi said. Modi said that India and Ethiopia have shared contact, dialogue, and exchange for thousands of years. The two countries, which are rich in languages and traditions, are symbols of unity in diversity, he added.

"Both countries are democratic powers committed to peace and the welfare of humanity. We are co-travellers and partners of the Global South. On international platforms, we have stood shoulder-to-shoulder," he said. Modi said the African Union's headquarters in Ethiopia makes the country a meeting point of African diplomacy. "Inspired by the common vision of an inclusive world, in 2023, India ensured that the African Union became a G20 member," he said.

In 2023, during India’s G20 Presidency, the African Union was admitted as a permanent member of the G20. Modi said that though this is his first visit, he felt a deep sense of belonging and warmth, reflecting the thousands of years of connection between the two countries. Modi invited Abiy to visit India, which he accepted. The two leaders called for greater cooperation on issues such as climate change, renewable energy and disaster risk reduction and in this context welcomed the role of international organisations such as the International Big Cat Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuel Alliance and International Solar Alliance.

Modi noted that India looked forward to working with Ethiopia as BRICS partners under its presidency and for the proposed India-Africa Forum Summit. On his part, Prime Minister Abiy said the two countries share over thousands of years of connection through trade, diplomacy, education, culture and even in our food and traditions. "These ties continue to shape a deep friendship, collaboration and mutual respect between our people," he said.

"We also appreciate your consistent message that Africa's priorities must lead the partnership. These kinds of dignified, respectful messages for Africa are very important. Mr Prime Minister, keep pushing. That is the type of message we are expecting from all our trusted friends," Abiy said. He said this aligned fully with Ethiopia's development plan - African-owned, African-led, and African-defined. "Today, we meet with a clear focus to shape a modern partnership, grounded in sovereignty, self-reliance and practical cooperation. Our cooperation is rooted in equality and South-South solidarity," he said.

"Our economy is performing strongly. Last year, we grew by 9.2%, and this year, we are expecting 10.3% GDP growth. Besides GDP growth, our FDI inflow is also rising big time. India is the leading source for our FDI," he said. "We have more than 615 Indian companies which are investing in Ethiopia. This all gives our cooperation a strong foundation of trust. I think our decision today that we elevate our historic relationship to a strategic relationship is the right decision," he added. Ethiopia also conferred its highest award - The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia - on PM Modi. He is the first global head of state to receive this award.

​Following the talks, the two leaders witnessed exchange of three MoUs in the fields of: UN Peacekeeping Operations Training; Mutual Administrative Assistance in the Customs Matters; and establishment of Data Centre at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia. The two sides also announced upgrading ties to 'Strategic Partnership', debt restructuring under G20, more ICCR scholarships and AI short courses for Ethiopians, and support for maternal and neonatal healthcare.

Later, in a post on X, Modi said he gave three key suggestions to enhance bilateral ties: deepen relations in food security and health security; Boost capacity building and Work extensively on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). Modi also went to the Friendship Park and Friendship Square in Addis Ababa with PM Abiy. Prime Minister Abiy also hosted a banquet in honour of PM Modi. In a warm and special gesture, PM Modi was earlier received by his Ethiopian counterpart at the airport and accorded a warm and colourful welcome.

"Ethiopia is a nation with great history and vibrant culture," Modi said. PM Abiy informed his Indian counterpart about the varieties of Ethiopian coffee during informal talks. "At Addis Ababa airport, took part in a traditional Coffee Ceremony with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. The ceremony beautifully highlights Ethiopia’s rich heritage," Modi said. In a unique gesture, the Ethiopian Prime Minister drove Modi to the hotel.

On the way, he took a special initiative of taking PM Modi to the Science Museum and Friendship Park, which was not in the itinerary. "Gratitude to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for showing me glimpses of Ethiopian history and culture at the National Palace Museum in Addis Ababa. It was a powerful reminder of Ethiopia’s rich traditions," Modi said in a post on X. The Nobel Peace Prize-winning Ethiopian PM’s special gestures show remarkable respect for Modi, sources said.

"Thank you Ethiopia for a welcome that was unforgettable. The Indian community showed remarkable warmth and affection. India-Ethiopia friendship is going to get even more robust in the times to come," Modi said. When Modi arrived at the hotel, he was warmly welcomed by the members of the Indian community. Local artists performed dances. Some of them danced on the theme of the popular Hindi song 'Aisa Des Hai Mera' to welcome him. On Wednesday, Modi will address the Joint Session of Parliament and share his thoughts on India's journey as the "Mother of Democracy" and the value that the India-Ethiopia partnership can bring to the Global South.

PM Modi arrived in Ethiopia from Jordan, where he held a one-on-one meeting with King Abdullah II at the Husseiniya Palace on Monday before the delegation-level talks. India and Jordan also inked MoUs in the fields of culture, renewable energy, water management, digital public infrastructure and twinning arrangement between Petra and Ellora, aimed at giving a major boost to bilateral ties and friendship. From Ethiopia, Modi will visit Oman on the final leg of this three-nation tour.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.