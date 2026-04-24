Bharat Coking Coal Q4 Profit Recovers To ₹27.3 Crore, Revenue Falls 17% YoY

Bharat Coking Coal reported a sequential turnaround in standalone net profit to Rs 27.3 crore in Q4 FY26. |

Mumbai: Bharat Coking Coal Limited reported a sequential turnaround in standalone net profit to Rupees 27.3 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to a loss of Rupees 12.9 crore in Q3, even as revenue from operations declined 17 percent year-on-year to Rupees 3,226.9 crore. The company had posted a profit of Rupees 66.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Despite the quarterly recovery, revenue trends remained weaker compared to Rupees 3,468.9 crore in Q3, indicating continued pressure on top-line performance.

Opening Performance Summary

The company’s Q4 performance reflects a mixed trend, with profitability recovering sequentially but declining on a yearly basis. Revenue dropped from Rupees 3,896.7 crore in Q4 FY25 to Rupees 3,226.9 crore, while profit fell sharply YoY. On a sequential basis, however, profit improved from a loss position in Q3, supported by a notable reduction in expenses. Total income stood at Rupees 3,456.6 crore during the quarter.

Read Also Bharat Coking Coal Revises Prices Up 0.24% From April 2026

Sequential Growth Builds

Quarter-on-quarter performance showed improvement driven by cost control. Total expenses declined to Rupees 3,189.3 crore in Q4 from Rupees 3,825.8 crore in Q3, a reduction of over Rupees 636 crore. This sharp fall in expenditure supported the recovery in profitability despite lower revenue. Finance costs and employee expenses remained key components, while overall cost compression helped offset the decline in operating income.

Key Drivers

The turnaround in profitability was largely expense-led, as revenue continued to moderate. Earnings per share (EPS) also improved to Rupees 0.06 in Q4 from a negative Rupees 0.05 in Q3, though it remained below Rupees 0.14 reported a year earlier. The quarter also included operational decisions such as pricing revisions for washed coking coal and adjustments in evacuation charges, which may influence future revenue streams.

Read Also MCX To Infuse ₹100 Crore In New Coal Exchange After SEBI Approval

Full-Year Performance

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported total income of Rupees 14,973.0 crore and net profit of Rupees 128.28 crore, compared to Rupees 16,519.3 crore income and Rupees 1,240.19 crore profit in FY25, indicating a significant decline in annual profitability. The financials suggest margin pressures persisted through the year despite operational adjustments.

Disclaimer: This is a summary of audited financial results and not investment advice.