India’s Passenger EV Market Surges 102% In Q2, Driven By Strong Electric Vehicle Demand

India’s Passenger EV Market Surges 102% In Q2 |

New Delhi: India’s Electric Passenger Vehicle (EPV) market surged an impressive 102 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 2026, significantly outpacing the broader passenger vehicle market’s 26 per cent growth, a report said on Thursday.

The report from CyberMedia Research (CMR) said sharp acceleration was driven by an expanded product portfolio, improved vehicle availability, and compelling total-cost-of-ownership economics.

The firm forecasted that EVs will make up 7–8 per cent of India’s PV market by end-2026, while connected vehicles are projected to capture 40–45 per cent of market share.

“India's passenger vehicle market is poised for steady growth in H2 2026, supported by the festive season, a strong pipeline of new launches, and sustained demand for SUVs and feature rich vehicles," said Amit Sharma, Senior Analyst – Smart Mobility Practice, CyberMedia Research (CMR).

New model launches from OEMs widened consumer choice, while elevated petrol prices amplified the running-cost advantage of EVs and these factors pulled many ICE buyers into the electric segment.

“Electrification, safety, and digitalisation are rapidly shifting from niche features to mainstream growth drivers, and connected vehicles are leading this transformation,” said Shipra Sinha, Senior Analyst – Smart Mobility Practice, CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Sinha said that SUVs captured a commanding 58 per cent market share, rising 33 per cent YoY, driven by superior ground clearance, aspirational road presence, and the concentration of advanced technology and safety innovations in SUV lineups.

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Connected PVs grew 60 per cent YoY, with penetration rising from 34 per cent to 43 per cent, driven by demand for OTA updates, EV software integration, and expanding 4G/5G infrastructure for real-time safety and diagnostics.

Passenger vehicles with digital clusters grew 63 per cent YoY, with penetration up from 35 per cent to 46 per cent, as OEMs pushed the feature into mass-market trims and EVs.

Passenger vehicles with digital cockpits grew 58 per cent YoY, with penetration rising to 38 per cent, on rising demand for premium, connected in-cabin experiences and wider adoption of large touchscreens and integrated infotainment.

Vehicles with touchscreen displays grew 45 per cent YoY, while those equipped with ADAS grew 57 per cent YoY, with Level 2 systems accounting for 88 per cent of equipped vehicles, the report noted.

India’s PV market continued to remain predominantly value-driven, with 98 per cent of volumes concentrated in the sub-Rs 30 lakh segment.

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