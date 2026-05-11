JBM Auto Q4 Profit Rises 12% To ₹74 Crore, Revenue Crosses ₹1,852 Crore

JBM Auto reported a 12 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26. |

Mumbai: JBM Auto Ltd reported an 11.9 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 74.2 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 66.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, driven by higher revenues across its automotive and electric vehicle businesses.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,852.4 crore in the March quarter from Rs 1,645.7 crore a year ago and Rs 1,614 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting sustained quarterly momentum through FY26.

The company’s total income for the quarter stood at Rs 1,882.5 crore against Rs 1,660.6 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax rose to Rs 107.5 crore from Rs 90.5 crore a year earlier and Rs 77.5 crore in the preceding quarter.

Sequentially, consolidated profit after tax climbed 27.7 percent from Rs 58.1 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue increased 14.8 percent, indicating stronger operating execution during the quarter.

During FY26, JBM Auto posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 6,088.4 crore compared with Rs 5,273 crore in FY25, registering growth of 15.5 percent. Annual consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company rose sharply to Rs 287.8 crore from Rs 201.9 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company reported total comprehensive income attributable to owners at Rs 286.9 crore for FY26.

Among business segments, the OEM Division contributed Rs 830.6 crore in Q4 revenue, while the Component Division generated Rs 947.7 crore. Segment profit before finance cost from the OEM business rose to Rs 105.8 crore from Rs 73.2 crore a year ago.

JBM Auto said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.85 per equity share for FY26. The company also renamed its OEM Division as the ‘EV Business’, reflecting its increasing focus on electric mobility operations.

The company noted that one wholly owned subsidiary created a one-time finance cost provision of about Rs 29 crore during the quarter. It also disclosed operational disruption-related exceptional items linked to labour code implementation during FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited exchange filings and is not investment advice.