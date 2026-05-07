Mahindra Q4 Profit Rises 42% To ₹4,668 Crore, Revenue Climbs ₹54,982 Crore

Mahindra & Mahindra reported strong fourth-quarter earnings growth driven by higher revenues and improved profitability. |

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd reported a 42 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit attributable to owners at Rupees 4,667.57 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 3,295.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 29 percent to Rupees 54,981.91 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 42,599.31 crore a year earlier, reflecting strong operational momentum across businesses.

The company’s consolidated profit before tax and exceptional items stood at Rupees 6,914.10 crore during the quarter, up from Rupees 4,626.80 crore in Q4 FY25. Total comprehensive income attributable to owners increased to Rupees 5,038.31 crore from Rupees 3,418.69 crore in the previous year’s quarter. The audited results were approved by the board on May 5, 2026.

Standalone business records growth

Mahindra & Mahindra’s standalone business also recorded robust growth during the quarter. Standalone revenue from operations rose to Rupees 39,600.92 crore from Rupees 31,608.67 crore in the year-ago period, while standalone net profit climbed to Rupees 3,737.27 crore against Rupees 2,437.14 crore reported a year earlier. Standalone profit before tax and exceptional items increased to Rupees 4,881.24 crore from Rupees 3,345.02 crore.

The company reported consolidated basic earnings per share of Rupees 41.77 for the March quarter compared with Rupees 29.52 in the corresponding quarter last year, while diluted EPS stood at Rupees 41.48 against Rupees 29.04.

Full-year performance strengthens

For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rupees 1,98,638.55 crore, while consolidated profit before tax and exceptional items came in at Rupees 25,477.70 crore. Consolidated profit after tax and exceptional items attributable to owners was reported at Rupees 17,098.85 crore for FY26. Total comprehensive income for the year rose to Rupees 17,817.88 crore.

The company stated that the quarterly figures for March 2026 and March 2025 represent balancing figures between audited annual numbers and reviewed year-to-date figures up to the third quarter of the respective financial years.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results extracts published by the company and is not investment advice.