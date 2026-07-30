JBM Auto Q1 FY27 Consolidated PAT Rises To ₹44.26 Crore; Proposes ₹1,500 Crore Securities Issue

Mumbai: JBM Auto Limited on Monday announced a consolidated profit after tax of ₹44.26 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2026-27, up from ₹39.04 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1,442.45 crore, compared to ₹1,253.88 crore in the year-ago period.

Financial Performance

Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹1,473.94 crore, an increase from ₹1,294.03 crore reported in the first quarter of the previous financial year. Total consolidated expenses for the period were ₹1,405.98 crore, up from ₹1,224.12 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹1.78, compared to ₹1.56 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Securities Issuance Proposal

The company's board approved a proposal for the issuance of securities worth up to ₹1,500 crore. This issuance, under Sections 42, 62, and 71 of the Companies Act, 2013, is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The board authorised Key Managerial Personnel to finalise the terms of the issue through options such as Further Public Offering, private placement, or Qualified Institutional Placement.

Board Appointments

JBM Auto's board re-appointed Nishant Arya as Vice Chairman cum Managing Director for a period of three years, effective from 18 May 2027. His re-appointment is subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing AGM.

The board also recommended the continuation of Praveen Kumar Tripathi as a Non-Executive Independent Director upon his attainment of 75 years of age. Tripathi's continuation is subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming AGM, with his present tenure valid until 10 July 2029.

Annual General Meeting

The board has scheduled the Annual General Meeting for Wednesday, 16 September 2026, at 11:30 A.M. IST. The meeting will be held through Video Conferencing or other Audio-Visual Means.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.