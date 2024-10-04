 It's Apple, But Made In India: Tech Giant To Open 4 More Stores In India, Start Selling Locally Manufactured iPhone 16 Pro From This Month
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIt's Apple, But Made In India: Tech Giant To Open 4 More Stores In India, Start Selling Locally Manufactured iPhone 16 Pro From This Month

It's Apple, But Made In India: Tech Giant To Open 4 More Stores In India, Start Selling Locally Manufactured iPhone 16 Pro From This Month

In April 2023, Apple opened its two stores in India, one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
Apple BKC store | Twitter

iPhone maker Apple on Friday said it will open four more stores in India, located in Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

New Stores in The Wings

The company said it will also roll out its first-ever "made in India" iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max series devices this month.

"We're thrilled to build our teams as we plan to open more stores in India because we're inspired by the creativity and passion of our customers across this country. We can't wait for them to have even more opportunities to discover and shop for our amazing products and services, and connect with our extraordinary, knowledgeable team members," Apple's senior Vice President of Retail, Deirdre O'Brien, said in a statement.

FPJ Shorts
It's Apple, But Made In India: Tech Giant To Open 4 More Stores In India, Start Selling Locally Manufactured iPhone 16 Pro From This Month
It's Apple, But Made In India: Tech Giant To Open 4 More Stores In India, Start Selling Locally Manufactured iPhone 16 Pro From This Month
Former WWE Star Nikki Bella Secures Restraining Order Against Husband Artem Chigvintsev Amid Alarming Allegations
Former WWE Star Nikki Bella Secures Restraining Order Against Husband Artem Chigvintsev Amid Alarming Allegations
Arunachal Pradesh Headmaster Held For Sending Obscene Messages To Minor Students, Faces Charges Of Sexual Harassment
Arunachal Pradesh Headmaster Held For Sending Obscene Messages To Minor Students, Faces Charges Of Sexual Harassment
Dow Jones Sheds Big, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Endures War; Oil Boils Slowly On The Exchanges
Dow Jones Sheds Big, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Endures War; Oil Boils Slowly On The Exchanges
The company announced that it will now manufacture iPhone 16 series smartphones in India.

The company announced that it will now manufacture iPhone 16 series smartphones in India. |

In April 2023, Apple opened its two stores in India, one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai.

Read Also
Apple Carnival Begins: Enthusiasts Line Up In Mumbai & Delhi Stores To Get Their Hands On New iPhone...
article-image

"Future Apple Retail stores are planned in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai," the statement said.

According to people aware of the development, the stores are likely to be opened next year.

The company announced that it will now manufacture iPhone 16 series smartphones in India.

"Apple is now manufacturing the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, in India," the statement said.

Read Also
Apple Shares Close With Marginal Gains As Company Receives 37 Million Pre-Orders For iPhone 16...
article-image
According to sources, supplies of the high-end, Made-in-India iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to begin this month.

According to sources, supplies of the high-end, Made-in-India iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to begin this month. | Daniel Lawrence Lu

Made In India iPhone 16 Soon

Apple began manufacturing the iPhone in India in 2017.

"Manufactured in India iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will soon be available for our local customers and for export to select countries across the world," the statement said.

According to sources, supplies of the high-end, Made-in-India iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to begin this month.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

It's Apple, But Made In India: Tech Giant To Open 4 More Stores In India, Start Selling Locally...

It's Apple, But Made In India: Tech Giant To Open 4 More Stores In India, Start Selling Locally...

Dow Jones Sheds Big, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Endures War; Oil Boils Slowly On The Exchanges

Dow Jones Sheds Big, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Endures War; Oil Boils Slowly On The Exchanges

'There Will Be No Change In Policy On Multi-Brand Retailing': Union Minister Piyush Goyal In The US

'There Will Be No Change In Policy On Multi-Brand Retailing': Union Minister Piyush Goyal In The US

Sensex & Nifty Continue On Red Path As Markets Slow Down Further As Tensions In West Asia Rise

Sensex & Nifty Continue On Red Path As Markets Slow Down Further As Tensions In West Asia Rise

Top 5 Stocks To Watch Out For October 4: Bank Of Baroda, Tata Chemicals, Dmart & Others In Focus

Top 5 Stocks To Watch Out For October 4: Bank Of Baroda, Tata Chemicals, Dmart & Others In Focus