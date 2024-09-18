 Apple Shares Close With Marginal Gains As Company Receives 37 Million Pre-Orders For iPhone 16 Series
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessApple Shares Close With Marginal Gains As Company Receives 37 Million Pre-Orders For iPhone 16 Series

Apple Shares Close With Marginal Gains As Company Receives 37 Million Pre-Orders For iPhone 16 Series

With time, Apple products, particularly the iPhones, have gotten more sophisticated and, more importantly, durable, making the newer iPhone 'upgrades' less desirable.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
Apple | Pixabay

Apple recently laid out its latest set of products in its marquee annual event. This event and the subsequent sale of its new products have been the biggest bet for the Cupertino-based company in recent years, as the company has encountered consumer fatigue with its products.

iPhone 16 Pre-Order At 37 Million

With time, Apple products, particularly the iPhones, have gotten more sophisticated and, more importantly, durable, making the newer iPhone 'upgrades' less desirable.

At the recent Apple Event, the company launched its latest addition to the iPhone saga, the iPhone 16 series. This series has thrown open as many as four options, namely the primary iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus, and the more advanced iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

FPJ Shorts
'Delhi Public Troubled By AAP Govt,' Says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Following Atishi's Appointment As New Chief Minister
'Delhi Public Troubled By AAP Govt,' Says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Following Atishi's Appointment As New Chief Minister
Sensex & Nifty Hit Lifehigh; BSE Index Crosses 83,000 Mark
Sensex & Nifty Hit Lifehigh; BSE Index Crosses 83,000 Mark
CTET 2024: CBSE Starts Registration For December Session Exam, Direct Link To Apply, Eligibility & Application Details Here
CTET 2024: CBSE Starts Registration For December Session Exam, Direct Link To Apply, Eligibility & Application Details Here
Singer Charlie Puth Marries Brooke Sansone In Dreamy Montecito Wedding: 'Happiest I've Been In 32 Years' (VIDEO)
Singer Charlie Puth Marries Brooke Sansone In Dreamy Montecito Wedding: 'Happiest I've Been In 32 Years' (VIDEO)
Read Also
Reliance Digital Announces Availability Of All iPhone 16 Variants, Guarantees 2X Refund On...
article-image

As per the latest report, the high-end iPhone 16 Pro has received a relatively underwhelming response. In all, the company has received a total of over 37 million pre-orders for the 16 series. The products will be available to common consumers on September 20.

Although the overall number may sound impressive, this is much lower than the buzz created during the previous edition of the iPhone, with the iPhone 15 series. There is 12.7 per cent year-on-year decline in the numbers, compared to the previous models.

Read Also
Apple Reaches $5 Billion In iPhone Exports From India In April-August Period
article-image

Apple's Performance at Wall Street

When we look at the company's performance at the equity markets, Apple shares have declined by a mammoth 2.03 per cent or USD 4.49, just in the past five trading sessions. Things do not look great when we look at the monthly picture either. In the past one month of trade, the company stock has lost 4.03 per cent of its cumulative value.

Read Also
192-Year-Old Maharashtrian Business Gets Bumper Listing As P N Gadgil Jewellers Opens At ₹834 On...
article-image

There was, however, some silverlining in the most recent day of trade as the California-based company's shares closed in green on September 17. The company gained 0.22 per cent or USD 0.47, climbing slightly to USD 216.79 per share.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex & Nifty Hit Lifehigh; BSE Index Crosses 83,000 Mark

Sensex & Nifty Hit Lifehigh; BSE Index Crosses 83,000 Mark

Revolt RV1 Electric Bike Launched at Rs 84,990 – Promises 160 Km Range

Revolt RV1 Electric Bike Launched at Rs 84,990 – Promises 160 Km Range

How can Bajaj Finserv GST Calculator help Optimize GST Payment Process

How can Bajaj Finserv GST Calculator help Optimize GST Payment Process

Is There A Bank Holiday Today? Check Here To Know Whether Banks In Mumbai & Thane Are Working

Is There A Bank Holiday Today? Check Here To Know Whether Banks In Mumbai & Thane Are Working

Apple Shares Close With Marginal Gains As Company Receives 37 Million Pre-Orders For iPhone 16...

Apple Shares Close With Marginal Gains As Company Receives 37 Million Pre-Orders For iPhone 16...