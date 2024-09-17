 Reliance Digital Announces Availability Of All iPhone 16 Variants, Guarantees 2X Refund On Unfulfilled Pre-Bookings
Reliance Digital, India’s largest electronics retail chain, is excited to announce that all variants of the much-anticipated iPhone 16 are now available across its stores nationwide and online platforms. Known for its commitment to providing the best products and customer service.

Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Reliance Digital Announces Availability of All iPhone 16 Variants with Unmatched Pre-Booking Promise.

Reliance Digital, India’s largest electronics retail chain, is excited to announce that all variants of the much-anticipated iPhone 16 are now available across its stores nationwide and online platforms. Known for its commitment to providing the best products and customer service, Reliance Digital has taken a bold step forward by guaranteeing the delivery of the exact variant pre-booked by customers. In an unprecedented move, the retailer promises to refund twice the pre-booking amount if they are unable to fulfill this commitment.

This year has seen heightened enthusiasm for the iPhone 16, with pre-bookings at Reliance Digital doubling compared to the previous year’s figures. Despite the significant surge in demand, the company is fully prepared to meet all pre-booking commitments and walk-in customers, ensuring a seamless experience for every customer.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to the iPhone 16, and we want to assure our customers that Reliance Digital is ready to deliver on its promises. Our top priority is customer satisfaction, and with our 2X refund policy, we are setting a new benchmark in service standards," said a spokesperson from Reliance Digital.

article-image

Customers can visit any Reliance Digital store or shop online to purchase their desired iPhone 16 variant.

