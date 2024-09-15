iPhone 16 To OnePlus Open, These Are 7 Remarkable Phones Currently Available In The Market

By: G R Mukesh | September 15, 2024
Right on top comes the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. This flagship phone from the Korean phonemaker starts at the price of Rs 1,20,000 (appx.)
Next in line is the American giant Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL. This phone starts at the price of Rs 1,24,999.
Cannot keep Samsung out for long, as the company features in the list again with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. The flip phone is available at the starting price of Rs 1,09,999.
Another foldable make it to the list with the OnePlus open. This phone is tagged at the starting price of Rs 1,24,999.
OnePlus return with its budget range phone. The OnePlus 12R starts at the price of Rs 34,999.
The world's first tri-foldable phone from the house of Huawei, the Huawei Mate XT is estimated to be priced at around Rs 2.5 lakh.
Another new joinee along with Huawei, is the recently launched iPhone 16 series. The series' primary iPhone 6 starts at around Rs 80,000.
