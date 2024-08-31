Top-Tier Specs & Fast Charging: Vivo T3 Pro 5G

By: G R Mukesh | August 31, 2024
Vivo has launched the T3 Pro 5G priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.
The device includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with EIS, plus a 16MP front camera for selfies.
It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.
The phone features a 6.77-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
It also features an option to choose between 8GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
It is equipped with a large 5,500mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging for quick power-ups.
The phone runs on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and promises 2 years of OS updates.
