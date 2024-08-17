August 2024 Picks: Top 5 Smartphones Under ₹10,000

By: G R Mukesh | August 17, 2024
The budget smartphones, under Rs 10,000 offers a variety of options , but choosing the priced right is a arduous task.
iQOO Z9 Lite 5G: The phone offers a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and features a 50MP rear camera and expandable storage up to 1TB.
Moto G24 Power: It features a 6.56-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G85 processor, and a 50MP primary camera with macro shooting capabilities.
Realme C53: This offers a 6.74-inch 90Hz display and a 108MP rear camera.
Poco M6 Pro 5G: This phone comes with a 6.79-inch FHD+ display, powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, and includes a 50MP dual-camera setup.
Redmi 13C: The phone has a 6.74-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor.
