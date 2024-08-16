August 2024 Picks: Top 5 Smartphones Under ₹35,000

By: G R Mukesh | August 16, 2024
There are a wide range of smartphones available under Rs 35,000, finding the right one can be challenging.
Vivo V40: The phone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and has a storage up to 512GB.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro: It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset and has a memory up to 12GB of RAM and storage of 256GB of UFS 4.0
OnePlus Nord 4: It offers a 6.74-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, and comes with a 8 /12GB of LPDDR5X memory and 128GB of UFS 3.1 or 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.
Poco F6: It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and has a memory up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.
Realme GT 6T: This phone features a 6.78-inch LTPO curved AMOLED panel, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and up to 12GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.
