August 2024 Picks: Top 5 Smartphones Under ₹20,000

By: G R Mukesh | August 10, 2024
There are a wide range of smartphones available under Rs 20,000, finding the right one can be challenging.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by Snapdragon 695, and has a 50MP dual rear camera setup with 80W fast charging.
CMF Phone 1: It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300, and includes a 50MP rear camera and 33W fast charging.
Motorola G85: The phone comes with a 6.67-inch pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, a 50MP dual rear camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.
Realme P1: It offers a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050, and includes a 50MP rear camera, 5,000 mAh battery, and 45W fast charging.
iQOO Z9: This phone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200, and includes a 50MP rear camera and 1TB expandable storage.
