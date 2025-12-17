 S&P Revises IIFL Finance Outlook To ‘Positive’ On Gold Loan Recovery
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessS&P Revises IIFL Finance Outlook To ‘Positive’ On Gold Loan Recovery

S&P Revises IIFL Finance Outlook To ‘Positive’ On Gold Loan Recovery

S&P has upgraded IIFL Finance’s outlook to ‘Positive’ from ‘Stable’, citing recovery in its gold loan market share after the RBI embargo was lifted. The agency expects strong capitalisation, peaking credit costs in FY26, and lower risks from portfolio pruning. IIFL’s capital ratios are projected to remain robust, supporting funding access.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 08:37 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: IIFL Finance on Tuesday said that the global credit rating agency Standard and Poor's (S&P) has revised the company's outlook to 'Positive' from 'Stable' on recovering market share in gold loans.

S&P, in its rating rationale, said, "The outlook revision reflects IIFL's strengthening market share in the gold financing business. This is a year after a central bank embargo on the company sanctioning or disbursing fresh gold loans was lifted. We expect IIFL to maintain very strong levels of capitalisation over the next 12 months." S&P also anticipated that the company's portfolio pruning and reduced exposure to microfinancing will lower its credit costs.

It further said that the IIFL's credit costs will peak this fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The rating agency said the company's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will moderately decline to 18-19 per cent over the next two years, compared with 20.4 per cent as of March 31, 2025, it said. "Our positive outlook on the long-term issuer credit rating on IIFL reflects our view that the company will strengthen its market share and maintain robust capitalisation over the next 12 months," it said.

The rating agency projected that IIFL's credit costs will decline after FY26, and that the company will likely maintain access to funding despite its sensitivity to market confidence. 

FPJ Shorts
Space Surveillance Start-Up Digantara Raises $50 Million To Expand Globally & Build Satellite Manufacturing Facilities
Space Surveillance Start-Up Digantara Raises $50 Million To Expand Globally & Build Satellite Manufacturing Facilities
US Federal Appeals Court Rejects Indian National's Challenge To DHS Removal Order
US Federal Appeals Court Rejects Indian National's Challenge To DHS Removal Order
Uttarakhand: Dehradun-Based Journalist Dies After Brutal Home Assault; FIR Registered
Uttarakhand: Dehradun-Based Journalist Dies After Brutal Home Assault; FIR Registered
Budha Pradosh Vrat 2025: Know Date, Origin, Significance And More
Budha Pradosh Vrat 2025: Know Date, Origin, Significance And More

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Space Surveillance Start-Up Digantara Raises $50 Million To Expand Globally & Build Satellite...

Space Surveillance Start-Up Digantara Raises $50 Million To Expand Globally & Build Satellite...

IndiGo Flight Cancellations Drag ATF Sales Down Over 4% In Early December

IndiGo Flight Cancellations Drag ATF Sales Down Over 4% In Early December

CCI Clears ITC’s ₹3,498-Crore Acquisition Of ABREL’s Pulp & Paper Business

CCI Clears ITC’s ₹3,498-Crore Acquisition Of ABREL’s Pulp & Paper Business

S&P Revises IIFL Finance Outlook To ‘Positive’ On Gold Loan Recovery

S&P Revises IIFL Finance Outlook To ‘Positive’ On Gold Loan Recovery

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Subscribed 39 Times On Strong Institutional Demand

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Subscribed 39 Times On Strong Institutional Demand