 RBI Imposes Withdrawal Ban & Restrictions On Loknete RD Kshirsagar Sahakari Bank Amid Supervisory Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRBI Imposes Withdrawal Ban & Restrictions On Loknete RD Kshirsagar Sahakari Bank Amid Supervisory Concerns

RBI Imposes Withdrawal Ban & Restrictions On Loknete RD Kshirsagar Sahakari Bank Amid Supervisory Concerns

The RBI has placed Loknete RD Kshirsagar Sahakari Bank under restrictions, including a withdrawal ban, citing material supervisory concerns. Depositors are eligible for insurance claims up to Rs 5 lakh from DICGC. The bank cannot grant loans, make investments, or incur liabilities without RBI approval. Directions will remain for six months, with possible modifications by the central bank.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The RBI has imposed several restrictions on Loknete RD (Appa) Kshirsagar Sahakari Bank, including a prohibition on withdrawals, due to material supervisory concerns emanating from developments in the bank based in Nashik district. Eligible depositors would be entitled to receive a deposit insurance claim up to Rs 5 lakh from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), the Reserve Bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The restrictions or 'directions' on the lender came into effect from the close of business hours on Tuesday. Without RBI prior approval, the bank cannot grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment, incur any liability, or disburse any payment, among other restrictions.

Read Also
RBI Will Carry Out The Second Round Of Open Market Operation Purchases, Involving Government...
article-image

"Considering the bank's present liquidity position, the bank has been directed not to allow withdrawal of any amount from savings bank or current accounts or any other account of a depositor, but is allowed to set off loans against deposits subject to the conditions stated in the above RBI Directions," the central bank said. The bank may incur expenditure in respect of certain essential items, such as salaries of employees, rent, and electricity bills, it added.

"These Directions are necessitated due to material supervisory concerns emanating from developments in the bank, and to protect the interests of depositors of the bank," it noted. The restrictions will remain in force for a period of six months from the close of business on December 16, 2025, and are subject to review, the RBI said. It further said the issue of the directions should not per se be construed as cancellation of the banking license.

FPJ Shorts
Australia Suffers Massive Blow As Steve Smith Misses 3rd Ashes Test Due To Illness
Australia Suffers Massive Blow As Steve Smith Misses 3rd Ashes Test Due To Illness
'How Brutal & Disgusting It Was...': 26/11 Survivor Says Dhurandhar's Red Screen Scene Sent 'Shivers' Through Her Body, Aditya Dhar REACTS
'How Brutal & Disgusting It Was...': 26/11 Survivor Says Dhurandhar's Red Screen Scene Sent 'Shivers' Through Her Body, Aditya Dhar REACTS
Tata AIA Life, Aranda Investments Acquire 1.4% Stake In SBFC Finance From MIT For ₹161 Crore
Tata AIA Life, Aranda Investments Acquire 1.4% Stake In SBFC Finance From MIT For ₹161 Crore
India Targets 5 Million Tonnes Green Hydrogen Production Capacity By 2030: Govt Updates Parliament
India Targets 5 Million Tonnes Green Hydrogen Production Capacity By 2030: Govt Updates Parliament

The bank will continue to undertake banking business, subject to the restrictions, till its financial position improves. The RBI said it will continue to monitor the position of the bank and take necessary actions, including modifications of the directions, as warranted, depending upon circumstances and in the interest of the depositors.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tata AIA Life, Aranda Investments Acquire 1.4% Stake In SBFC Finance From MIT For ₹161 Crore

Tata AIA Life, Aranda Investments Acquire 1.4% Stake In SBFC Finance From MIT For ₹161 Crore

Yogi Adityanath Pushes Uttar Pradesh Toward $1 Trillion Economy With Accelerated Growth, Agriculture...

Yogi Adityanath Pushes Uttar Pradesh Toward $1 Trillion Economy With Accelerated Growth, Agriculture...

RBI Imposes Withdrawal Ban & Restrictions On Loknete RD Kshirsagar Sahakari Bank Amid Supervisory...

RBI Imposes Withdrawal Ban & Restrictions On Loknete RD Kshirsagar Sahakari Bank Amid Supervisory...

Indian Equity Markets Hit Record Highs in November, Outperform Global Peers On Strong Domestic...

Indian Equity Markets Hit Record Highs in November, Outperform Global Peers On Strong Domestic...

Supreme Court Seeks CBI Update On Investigation Into Defsys Solution Linked To AgustaWestland Scam

Supreme Court Seeks CBI Update On Investigation Into Defsys Solution Linked To AgustaWestland Scam