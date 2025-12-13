 RBI Will Carry Out The Second Round Of Open Market Operation Purchases, Involving Government Securities Worth ₹50,000 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRBI Will Carry Out The Second Round Of Open Market Operation Purchases, Involving Government Securities Worth ₹50,000 Crore

RBI Will Carry Out The Second Round Of Open Market Operation Purchases, Involving Government Securities Worth ₹50,000 Crore

The Reserve Bank of India announced that it will carry out the second round of Open Market Operation (OMO) purchases, involving government securities worth Rs 50,000 crore, on December 18. The purchase is part of the RBI's monetary policy announcement last week to inject Rs 1 lakh crore in the market via the purchase of government securities and another $5 billion equivalent.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Friday, announced that it will carry out the second round of Open Market Operation (OMO) purchases, involving government securities worth Rs 50,000 crore, on December 18. According to the Central bank, the auction will be held on December 18 between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. through its core banking solution platform, E-Kuber.

The RBI said the auction results will be published the same day. Successful bidders must ensure that the required securities are available in their Subsidiary General Ledger accounts by 12 p.m. on December 19. The purchase will cover several benchmark securities, including 6.75 per cent GS 2029, 6.10 per cent GS 2031, 6.54 per cent GS 2032, 7.18 per cent GS 2033, 6.33 per cent GS 2035, 7.23 per cent GS 2039 and 7.09 per cent GS 2054, according to RBI.

Read Also
Paytm Makes Additional Investment Of ₹2,250 Crore In Subsidiary Through A Rights Issue After RBI's...
article-image

OMO purchases are typically used by the RBI to inject durable liquidity into the banking system and help. Earlier, the RBI on Wednesday bought government bonds worth Rs 50,000 crore from the market in order to infuse more liquidity in the banking system to spur growth in the economy. The purchase is part of the RBI's monetary policy announcement last week to inject Rs 1 lakh crore in the market via the purchase of government securities and another $5 billion equivalent via a foreign exchange swap facility.

The RBI has been selling US dollars in the market to prevent the rupee from going into a free fall, which has resulted in a lot of cash being sucked out of the banking system, which also tends to lead to an increase in interest rates in the market. Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday that the RBI will ensure sufficient liquidity in the banking system without explicitly targeting surplus levels of around 1 per cent of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL).

FPJ Shorts
Messi GOAT India Tour: Kolkata Police, RAF Lathicharge Fans After Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium; Video
Messi GOAT India Tour: Kolkata Police, RAF Lathicharge Fans After Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium; Video
Insurance Laws Amendment Bill, 2025, Which Raised FDI Limit To 100%, Will Attract Capital & Support Broader Insurance Coverage: Industry Leaders
Insurance Laws Amendment Bill, 2025, Which Raised FDI Limit To 100%, Will Attract Capital & Support Broader Insurance Coverage: Industry Leaders
Mumbai: Panic On Bandra’s Linking Road After 2 Suspicious Bags Found; Here's What Exactly Happened
Mumbai: Panic On Bandra’s Linking Road After 2 Suspicious Bags Found; Here's What Exactly Happened
'Big Process Costs Money': Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Questions 'Unnecessary' Renaming Of MGNREGA
'Big Process Costs Money': Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Questions 'Unnecessary' Renaming Of MGNREGA

"Monetary transmission is happening, and we will provide sufficient liquidity to support it," he said. Malhotra said that current liquidity in the banking system sometimes exceeds one per cent of NDTL, ranging between 0.6 per cent and 1 per cent, occasionally going higher. "The exact number, whether 0.5, 0.6, or 1 per cent, should not matter. What is important is that banks have enough reserves to function smoothly," he added.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Insurance Laws Amendment Bill, 2025, Which Raised FDI Limit To 100%, Will Attract Capital & Support...

Insurance Laws Amendment Bill, 2025, Which Raised FDI Limit To 100%, Will Attract Capital & Support...

India Remains A Bright Spot Amid Global Uncertainty, With Robust 6.5% Growth Rate & Strong Domestic...

India Remains A Bright Spot Amid Global Uncertainty, With Robust 6.5% Growth Rate & Strong Domestic...

RBI Will Carry Out The Second Round Of Open Market Operation Purchases, Involving Government...

RBI Will Carry Out The Second Round Of Open Market Operation Purchases, Involving Government...

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates TVS Credit Technology Centre

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates TVS Credit Technology Centre

NCLAT Directs Brookfield-Backed Chronos Properties To Renew Bank Guarantee For Acquiring IL&FS...

NCLAT Directs Brookfield-Backed Chronos Properties To Renew Bank Guarantee For Acquiring IL&FS...