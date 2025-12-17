 Indian Equity Markets Hit Record Highs in November, Outperform Global Peers On Strong Domestic Growth & Low Inflation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndian Equity Markets Hit Record Highs in November, Outperform Global Peers On Strong Domestic Growth & Low Inflation

Indian Equity Markets Hit Record Highs in November, Outperform Global Peers On Strong Domestic Growth & Low Inflation

Indian equity markets touched all-time highs in November, outperforming global markets amid weak tech stocks, soft China data, and fading AI enthusiasm. Strong domestic demand, healthy GST collections, and a predictable policy environment boosted investor confidence. India’s current account deficit improved, and expectations of further interest rate cuts supported equity valuations.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Indian equity markets touched fresh all-time highs in November and clearly outperformed global markets, a new report said on Wednesday. The data compiled by PL Asset Management said India emerged as a bright spot at a time when many global markets struggled due to weak technology stocks, fading enthusiasm around artificial intelligence and soft economic data from China.

The report noted that record-low inflation, steady domestic growth and reasonable valuations improved the overall outlook for investors. "While global markets remained uneven, India benefited from strong local demand, supportive liquidity and a predictable policy environment," the report said. Inflation played a major role in boosting market sentiment during the month. Consumer price inflation fell sharply to just 0.25 per cent, the lowest level on record and far below the Reserve Bank of India’s target of 4 per cent.

Read Also
HDFC Bank Gets RBI Approval To Raise Stake In IndusInd Bank Up To 9.5%
article-image

This sharp fall strengthened expectations of further interest rate cuts, which supported equity valuations. Reflecting confidence in the economy, the RBI raised its GDP growth forecast for FY26 to 7.3 per cent. India also recorded strong GDP growth of 8.2 per cent in the second quarter of FY26, reinforcing its position as the fastest-growing major economy in the world, the report said. Domestic economic indicators remained healthy despite global challenges.

Manufacturing activity stayed strong, even though exports were slightly affected by tariffs. Goods and Services Tax collections remained robust at Rs 1.70 lakh crore, as per the report. Festive season spending also supported growth. In addition, India’s current account deficit improved to 1.3 per cent of GDP. Global markets, meanwhile, showed signs of fatigue. US technology stocks faced profit booking, China and Hong Kong markets weakened due to poor economic data, and investors turned to precious metals for safety.

FPJ Shorts
India Targets 5 Million Tonnes Green Hydrogen Production Capacity By 2030: Govt Updates Parliament
India Targets 5 Million Tonnes Green Hydrogen Production Capacity By 2030: Govt Updates Parliament
'India Must Deepen Taiwan Ties To Boost Chip Sector, Strategic Autonomy': Report
'India Must Deepen Taiwan Ties To Boost Chip Sector, Strategic Autonomy': Report
Anupamaa Written Update, December 17: Rajni Initiates Varun & Bharti's Marriage Talks
Anupamaa Written Update, December 17: Rajni Initiates Varun & Bharti's Marriage Talks
Yogi Adityanath Pushes Uttar Pradesh Toward $1 Trillion Economy With Accelerated Growth, Agriculture Boost, & Tourism Drive
Yogi Adityanath Pushes Uttar Pradesh Toward $1 Trillion Economy With Accelerated Growth, Agriculture Boost, & Tourism Drive

Crude oil prices softened amid expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Against this global backdrop, India’s stable fundamentals helped it continue to outperform. Siddharth Vora, Head - Quant Investment Strategies &amp; Fund Manager, PL Asset Management, said, “Indian markets continue to demonstrate relative resilience at a time when global risk assets are undergoing a phase of recalibration."

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tata AIA Life, Aranda Investments Acquire 1.4% Stake In SBFC Finance From MIT For ₹161 Crore

Tata AIA Life, Aranda Investments Acquire 1.4% Stake In SBFC Finance From MIT For ₹161 Crore

Yogi Adityanath Pushes Uttar Pradesh Toward $1 Trillion Economy With Accelerated Growth, Agriculture...

Yogi Adityanath Pushes Uttar Pradesh Toward $1 Trillion Economy With Accelerated Growth, Agriculture...

RBI Imposes Withdrawal Ban & Restrictions On Loknete RD Kshirsagar Sahakari Bank Amid Supervisory...

RBI Imposes Withdrawal Ban & Restrictions On Loknete RD Kshirsagar Sahakari Bank Amid Supervisory...

Indian Equity Markets Hit Record Highs in November, Outperform Global Peers On Strong Domestic...

Indian Equity Markets Hit Record Highs in November, Outperform Global Peers On Strong Domestic...

Supreme Court Seeks CBI Update On Investigation Into Defsys Solution Linked To AgustaWestland Scam

Supreme Court Seeks CBI Update On Investigation Into Defsys Solution Linked To AgustaWestland Scam