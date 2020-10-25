ITR filing: How to register yourself on income tax e-filing website

Also, the due date of furnishing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for taxpayers whose accounts require to be audited has been extended till January 31, 2021.

The government had earlier in May extended various due dates for filing ITRs for FY 2019-20 from July 31 to November 30, to give compliance relief to taxpayers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said, "The due date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns for the other taxpayers [for whom the due date (i.e. before the extension by the said notification) as per the Act was July 31, 2020] has been extended to December 31, 2020."

In order to avoid the penalty of filing returns late, you need to ensure that your return is filed by December 31. However, to file your ITR, you have to register yourself on the Income Tax Department's e-filing website. The registration process is quite easy, but for registration, individuals need to have a valid Permanent Account Number (PAN), mobile number, current address, and email id.