ITR filing: How to register yourself on income tax e-filing website

Also, the due date of furnishing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for taxpayers whose accounts require to be audited has been extended till January 31, 2021.
The government had earlier in May extended various due dates for filing ITRs for FY 2019-20 from July 31 to November 30, to give compliance relief to taxpayers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said, "The due date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns for the other taxpayers [for whom the due date (i.e. before the extension by the said notification) as per the Act was July 31, 2020] has been extended to December 31, 2020."
In order to avoid the penalty of filing returns late, you need to ensure that your return is filed by December 31. However, to file your ITR, you have to register yourself on the Income Tax Department's e-filing website. The registration process is quite easy, but for registration, individuals need to have a valid Permanent Account Number (PAN), mobile number, current address, and email id.
But before you start the process of registration, ensure that the following details and documents are handy:
a) Valid PAN
b) Valid Mobile Number
c) Valid Current Address
d) Valid Email Address, preferably your own.
Here are the steps to register on the income tax e-filing website as an 'individual user':
Step 1: Visit the ‘e-Filing’ Portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
Step 2: Click the ‘Register Yourself' button located on the right side of the Home Page.
Step 3: Select the user type as ‘Individual’. Click Continue.
Step 4: Enter your required details: PAN, Surname, Middle Name, First Name, date of birth (as mentioned on PAN), residential status. Click on 'Submit'.
Step 5: Next, you will be required to fill in other details such as password, mobile number, landline number, email ID, and address. Click on 'Continue' once all the required details are filled in the registration form.
Step 6: You will be required to verify your registration to complete the process. A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your mobile number and a verification link will be sent to your email address. Enter the OTP received and click on the link received to successfully register yourself on the e-filing website.