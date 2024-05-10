Snap From Past: Harsh Goenka Posts A Vintage Photo With His 'Friends' With A Sweet Note; Netizens React

'Three old friends' captioned the post shared by the RPG Group chairman, Harsh Goenka, a prominent business figure on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Friday.
Goenka reposted a tweet by Pradeep Chopra, a photo journalist, that shared two old photographs of the business tycoons, featuring Mukesh Ambani, Harsh Goenka, and Anand Mahindra .
Three friends in one frame
Goenka, in his X post, added a caption to the shared photographs, describing the trio as 'Three old friends.'
He further went on to delineate their distinction as: one excels in the scale his balance sheet, another in the measure of his respect, and the third in the girth of his waist.
Netizens reaction
The post received many positive responses from the netizens after Goenka re-shared it.
"Three musketeers today running at High pace," commended an X user to the post.
Another user added, "I’d rank them respect ( principles and values), size of balance sheet (wealth creation) and size of waist ( lack of discipline). No 2 should not be result of compromising 1. No 3 should not happen because of blind pursuit of 2."
"Let me correct someone here , the third one is #1 in wisdom..," added another user.