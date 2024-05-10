Snap From Past: Harsh Goenka Posts A Vintage Photo With His 'Friends' With A Sweet Note; Netizens React

Mukesh Ambani, Harsh Goenka, and Anand Mahindra | @hvgoenka/X

'Three old friends' captioned the post shared by the RPG Group chairman, Harsh Goenka, a prominent business figure on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Friday.

Goenka reposted a tweet by Pradeep Chopra, a photo journalist, that shared two old photographs of the business tycoons, featuring Mukesh Ambani, Harsh Goenka, and Anand Mahindra .

Three friends in one frame

Goenka, in his X post, added a caption to the shared photographs, describing the trio as 'Three old friends.'

He further went on to delineate their distinction as: one excels in the scale his balance sheet, another in the measure of his respect, and the third in the girth of his waist.

Three old friends:

One who is #1 in size of his balance sheet

One who is #1 in size of his respect

One who is #1 in size of his waist 😀 https://t.co/4DTo9BVSDM — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 9, 2024

Netizens reaction

The post received many positive responses from the netizens after Goenka re-shared it.

"Three musketeers today running at High pace," commended an X user to the post.

Another user added, "I’d rank them respect ( principles and values), size of balance sheet (wealth creation) and size of waist ( lack of discipline). No 2 should not be result of compromising 1. No 3 should not happen because of blind pursuit of 2."

"Let me correct someone here , the third one is #1 in wisdom..," added another user.

Also #1 in controversies — Ra_Bies 2.0 (@Ra_Bies) May 10, 2024