Income Tax Returns Filing: All you need to know about eligibility of filing ITR for FY 2019-20

According to a report by Economic Times, if a tax payer fails to furnish the income tax return before deadline, one will be imposed a penalty ranging between Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000. This fee or penalty has to be paid in case of belated ITRs even if the tax liability is nil.

The government has also extended the deadline for tax saving investments/payments for the financial year 2019-20 up to July 31. It also extended deadline for issuing Form 16 and Form 16A to August 15, 2020.

The report also says that certain individuals are mandatory to file an ITR. The ones falling in this category are: