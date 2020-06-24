Deadline for filing FY20 Income Tax returns extended to November 30; PAN-Aadhaar linking can be done by March 31, 2021

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Centre has yet again extended the last date for the filing of income tax returns for both FY19 and FY20. Additionally, the Central Board of Direct Taxes has extended a few other deadlines, including the last date for PAN-Aadhaar linkage and the deadline for making tax-saving investments.

As per the CBDT notification, the time for filing of original as well as revised income-tax returns for 2018-19 has now been extended to July 31, while the due date for income tax returns for 2019-20 has been extended to November 30. The CBDT notice will come into force from June 30. Consequently, the date for furnishing tax audit report has also been extended till October 31, 2020.

However, the reduced rate of interest of 9% for delayed payments of taxes, levies, etc specified in the Ordinance shall not be applicable for the payments made after June 30, 2020.

The deadline for issuing of TDS certificates has also been pushed back to August 15.