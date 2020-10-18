News you can use: As ITR filing deadline nears, here are key changes in ITR-1 and ITR 2 form you need to know

Here are some key changes made in ITR-1 and ITR-2:

· In this year's ITR-1, taxpayers will have to provide their passport number (if they have one).

· One will have to fill detailed information of your employer in this year's ITR-1. From this year, those filing ITR1 will have to provide the Tax Deduction Account number (TAN) of the employer, mandatory if tax is deducted. Other details required are name, nature, address of the employer.

· For people with one house property on rent, the rent amount needs to be mentioned in the ITR-1. Likewise, for individuals with two house properties on rent need to report the same amount in the ITR-2.

· This year various schedules of ITR-1 and ITR-2 requires the assessee to furnish PAN of the second party, i.e. tenant, buyer, co-owner of the house property among others.

· In light of permissible usage of PAN and Aadhaar interchangeably, Aadhaar can now be quoted in place of PAN in these schedules.

· Given that ITR-1 is not applicable for the resident but not ordinarily residents (RNOR) and the non-residents, they have to necessarily go with ITR-2 for filing their return of income.